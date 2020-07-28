The Japanese government on Sunday urged businesses to aim for 70 percent telecommuting and enhance other social distancing measures amid a rise in COVID-19 cases among workers, some infected during after-work socializing.
Although Japan has largely avoided the mass infections that have killed tens of thousands overseas, a record surge in cases during the past week in Tokyo and other major urban areas has experts worried the country faces a second wave.
Japanese Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Yasutoshi Nishimura late on Sunday called on business leaders to enhance anti-virus measures, such as encouraging the level of telecommuting achieved during the nation’s state of emergency this year.
Tokyo last week reported a daily record of 366 cases, with 239 on Sunday.
The southern city of Fukuoka reported a record 90 cases on Sunday, along with rising numbers in Osaka.
“At one point, commuter numbers were down by 70 to 80 percent, but now it’s only about 30 percent,” Nishimura said. “We really don’t want to backtrack on this, so we have to explore new ways of working and keep telecommuting high.”
He also called on companies to avoid large gatherings and to use staggered shifts.
Nishimura last week said that concern was rising about clusters, specifically those involving host and hostess bars ,as well as others connected to workplaces and after-work socializing.
Although the number of serious cases remains relatively small, the government is also concerned about a rise in infections among people in their 40s and 50s.
Japan’s rate of telecommuting has lagged because of a paper-driven culture and technological shortcomings, experts say.
