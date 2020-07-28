Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the US COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Reuters tally.
Total cases in the Sunshine State rose by 9,300 to 423,855 on Sunday, just one place behind California, which now leads the country with 448,497 cases.
New York is in third place with 415,827 cases.
Still, New York has recorded the most deaths of any US state at more than 32,000; Florida is in eighth place with nearly 6,000 deaths.
On average, Florida has added more than 10,000 cases a day this month.
California has been adding 8,300 cases a day and New York has been adding 700 cases.
The surge in Florida has continued as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has repeatedly said he would not make mask-wearing mandatory and that schools must reopen next month.
In contrast, New York state has managed to get the virus under control, with stores and restaurants shuttered and the wearing of masks mandatory.
The rise in cases also comes as US President Donald Trump is pushing to reopen schools in the fall, despite teachers’ and families’ concerns that children could contract or transmit the disease should they return to the classroom.
After New York, Texas has the highest total COVID-19 cases at 391,000.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Tropical Storm Hanna, which made landfall on Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane, was especially challenging as it was sweeping through an area of the state that has been the worst hit by the novel coronavirus.
For the 10th time this month, Alaska set a record for a one-day rise in cases, with 234 new infections on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 3,100.
Oklahoma hit a record for new cases five times this month, with 1,204 new infections on Sunday bringing the state’s total to 31,285.
More than 146,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — nearly a quarter of the global total — and the country has nearly 4.2 million confirmed cases, or at least 1 in 79 people have been infected.
Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction as seasonal floods that have already left more than 140 people dead or missing have grown in force since last month. The rains are putting renewed pressure on the massive Three Gorges Dam that straddles the river upstream of Wuhan in Hubei Province. The rate of flow in the reservoir behind the dam would hit a record for the year on Friday night, at 55,000m3 per second, Xinhua News Agency said. The inflow peaked on Saturday at 61,000m3 per second, before easing to 46,000m3 per
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
GRACIOUS: Xu Zhangrun, who was sacked by Tsinghua University after being held by police for more than a week, said the money should be given to those in greater need Hundreds of former students have come to the support of a law professor fired from an elite Chinese university for his outspoken criticism of President Xi Jinping (習近平), raising more than 100,000 yuan (US$14,306) in donations. Xu Zhangrun (許章潤), who taught at Tsinghua University for more than 20 years, wrote an open letter to thank almost 600 alumni of the Beijing institution for their backing. However, Xu — abruptly detained by police for nearly a week in early June before being sacked — wrote that the money should be sent instead to those in greater need. “I’m nearing 60 years of age, and
TRUMP FACTOR: Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said US officials are not interested in justice and ‘are intent on using her chase as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute’ Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) said that her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by US President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.” Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech firm, at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It