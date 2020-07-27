World News Quick Take

SINGAPORE

Travel scheme discussed

The government and Malaysia said they have agreed on key aspects of “green-lane” travel as the two countries move a step closer to reopening one of the world’s busiest border crossings. The talks on the so-called Reciprocal Green Lane and the Periodic Commuting Arrangement would facilitate travel for official, business and work purposes, according to a joint statement by the two foreign ministries after their ministers met yesterday. The governments would have further discussions on restoring travel for other groups, they said.

ITALY

Governor probed for fraud

The governor of Lombardy, the region hardest hit by COVID-19, on Saturday denied wrongdoing after he was placed under investigation for suspected fraud over a supply of medical equipment from a company owned by his brother-in-law. Magistrates are investigating Attilio Fontana, 68, a member of the right-wing League party, over a 250,000 euro (US$291,401) payment to the company, in which Fontana’s wife has a 10 percent stake, Fontana’s lawyer Jacopo Pensa confirmed on Saturday. Pensa told reporters Fontana denied wrongdoing.

RUSSIA

Daily virus toll declines

The government yesterday reported 5,765 new COVID-19 cases and 77 more deaths, a steep decline from the 146 deaths reported a day earlier. The nationwide tally of infections has risen to 812,485, the nation’s coronavirus crisis response center said. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 13,269 and 600,250 people have recovered.

SOUTH KOREA

Gates reports on vaccine

SK Bioscience, the local pharmaceutical company backed by Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, might be capable of producing 200 million COVID-19 vaccine kits by June next year, Gates said in a letter to President Moon Jae-in. Gates is seeking to cooperate closely with the nation, the presidential office in Seoul said yesterday, citing the letter from Monday last week. Gates and Moon spoke by telephone in April about teaming up to develop a vaccine, the Blue House said.

ISRAEL

PM protested nationwide

Police yesterday said that they arrested more than a dozen people during country-wide protests on Saturday night that drew thousands of people in a growing and persistent show of force against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Thousands demonstrated outside Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem and hundreds gathered in a seaside park in Tel Aviv, demanding his resignation and slamming his response to the crisis. For the first time since the wave of protests began weeks ago, hundreds also assembled outside Netanyahu’s private home in the upscale coastal town of Caesarea.

BRAZIL

New Year’s party canceled

The annual New Year’s Eve celebrations, which traditionally see millions of people gathered on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, have been canceled this year as the nation grapples with surging coronavirus infections, city authorities said. The celebrations are “not viable in this pandemic scenario, without a vaccine,” the city’s tourism office said in a statement, adding that the world-famous Carnival celebrations, normally set for February, might also have to be canceled.

FRANCE

Arrest made in Nantes blaze

A volunteer church assistant has confessed to setting a fire that severely damaged a Gothic cathedral in Nantes, his lawyer said yesterday. The 39-year-old, an asylum seeker from Rwanda who has lived in the country for several years, was arrested on Saturday after laboratory analysis determined that arson was the likely cause of the July 18 blaze, the Nantes prosecutor’s office said. “My client has cooperated,” lawyer Quentin Chabert said, without elaborating on motives for attempting to burn down the Cathedral of Saint Peter and Saint Paul. “He bitterly regrets his actions... My client is consumed with remorse.” Prosecutor Pierre Sennes on Saturday said that the suspect had been charged with “destruction and damage by fire,” and faces up to 10 years in prison and 150,000 euros (US$175,000) in fines.

UNITED KINGDOM

Guitarist Peter Green dies

Peter Green, the dexterous blues guitarist who led the first incarnation of Fleetwood Mac in a career shortened by psychedelic drugs and mental illness, has died at 73. A law firm representing his family, Swan Turton, announced the death in a statement on Saturday. Green also made his mark as a composer with Albatross, and as a songwriter with Oh Well and Black Magic Woman. Although he crashed out of the band in 1971, Mick Fleetwood said in 2017 that Green deserved the lion’s share of the credit for the band’s success. He was so fundamental to the band that in its early days it was called Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac.

UNITED STATES

Longtime TV host dies

Regis Philbin, a familiar face to TV viewers as an energetic and funny talk and game show host who logged more hours in front of the camera than anyone else in the history of US television, has died aged 88, a family statement said. The family said Philbin died of natural causes on Friday, one month shy of his 89th birthday. He was known for Live With Regis and Kathie Lee, which was nationally syndicated in 1988 and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, among other productions.

FRANCE

Alleged wife killer arrested

An American man was arrested at Toulouse airport while trying to flee to Indonesia after allegedly killing his French wife, whose dismembered remains were found by police, prosecutors said on Saturday. The man has confessed to killing Laure Kruger, 52, who taught French at a school in Jakarta, the prosecutors said. The couple had a holiday home in the village of Peyriac-sur-Mer on the Atlantic coast. Kruger’s father alerted police when the couple failed to visit him as planned before leaving for Indonesia. The police found her luggage in the apartment and her dismembered remains in a rainwater drain nearby.

GERMANY

Pedestrians injured by car

Seven people were injured in Berlin early yesterday morning after a driver apparently lost control of his car and drove into pedestrians, authorities said. The incident occurred shortly after 7am in Hardenbergplatz, outside the Zoological Garden train station. Berlin’s fire department said on Twitter that three of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries, and that a rescue helicopter was deployed to help. Police said the driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody and an investigation is under way, but that it appears the accident was caused by excessive speed.