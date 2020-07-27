South Texas yesterday braced for flooding after Hanna roared ashore as a hurricane the day before, bringing winds that lashed the Gulf Coast with rain and storm surge to a part of the country trying to cope with a spike in coronavirus cases.
The first hurricane of this year’s Atlantic cyclone season made landfall twice as a Category 1 storm on Saturday afternoon within the span of little over an hour.
The first landfall happened at about 5pm about 24km north of Port Mansfield, which is about 209km south of Corpus Christi. The second landfall took place nearby in eastern Kenedy County.
Photo: AP
Hanna came ashore with maximum sustained winds of 145kph.
Forecasters downgraded Hanna to a tropical storm early yesterday.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of 115kph, the US National Hurricane Center said.
Chris Birchfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Brownsville, Texas, said residents needed to remain alert.
Hanna’s winds weakened, but the storm’s real threat remained heavy rainfall.
“We’re not even close to over at this point,” Birchfield said. “We’re still expecting catastrophic flooding.”
Forecasters said Hanna could bring 15cm to 30cm of rain through last night — with isolated totals of 46cm — in addition to coastal swells that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Some areas in South Texas had already reported receiving up to 23cm of rain, including Cameron County, which borders Mexico and where Brownsville is located.
South Texas officials’ plans for any possible rescues, shelters and monitoring of the storm will have the pandemic in mind and incorporate social distancing guidelines and mask wearing.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday said that some sheltering would take place in hotel rooms so people could be separated.
“We cannot allow this hurricane to lead to a more catastrophically deadly event by stoking additional spread of COVID-19 that could lead to fatalities,” he said.
Abbott said he has issued a disaster declaration for 32 counties and had asked the federal government to approve a similar declaration.
Cameron County planned to open at least three evacuation shelters. Other counties and cities throughout South Texas had also opened shelters, with many requiring face masks.
Mexico’s northeastern most states, Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon just to its west, also took precautions ahead of the storm’s arrival.
Tamaulipas disinfected shelters to try to avoid spreading COVID-19, Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Cabeza de Vaca tweeted.
David Leon, the national director of the civil protection department, told Milenio TV on Saturday that as many as 800 shelters could be activated in the parts of Mexico that could be affected by Hanna.
Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction as seasonal floods that have already left more than 140 people dead or missing have grown in force since last month. The rains are putting renewed pressure on the massive Three Gorges Dam that straddles the river upstream of Wuhan in Hubei Province. The rate of flow in the reservoir behind the dam would hit a record for the year on Friday night, at 55,000m3 per second, Xinhua News Agency said. The inflow peaked on Saturday at 61,000m3 per second, before easing to 46,000m3 per
BBC INTERVIEW: Ambassador Liu Xiaoming on Sunday denied the abuse of Uighurs despite being shown drone footage and a recorded accusation of forced sterilization China yesterday hit back at comments by British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab that accused Beijing of “gross” human rights abuses against ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang. Raab told the BBC on Sunday that it was “clear that there are gross, egregious human rights abuses going on ... it is deeply, deeply troubling.” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) yesterday called the comments “nothing but rumors and slander.” “The Xinjiang issue is not about human rights, religions or ethnic groups at all, but about combating violence, terrorism and separatism,” he said at a
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
GRACIOUS: Xu Zhangrun, who was sacked by Tsinghua University after being held by police for more than a week, said the money should be given to those in greater need Hundreds of former students have come to the support of a law professor fired from an elite Chinese university for his outspoken criticism of President Xi Jinping (習近平), raising more than 100,000 yuan (US$14,306) in donations. Xu Zhangrun (許章潤), who taught at Tsinghua University for more than 20 years, wrote an open letter to thank almost 600 alumni of the Beijing institution for their backing. However, Xu — abruptly detained by police for nearly a week in early June before being sacked — wrote that the money should be sent instead to those in greater need. “I’m nearing 60 years of age, and