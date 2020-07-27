South Africa’s COVID-19 response is marred by corruption allegations around its historic US$26 billion economic relief package, as the country with the world’s fifth-highest number of COVID-19 cases braces for more.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a wide-ranging investigation into claims that unscrupulous officials and private companies are looting efforts to protect the country’s 57 million people.
“More so than at any other time, corruption puts our lives at risk,” he said in a national address on Thursday night.
Food for the poor, personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers, grants for the newly laid off all have been affected, he said.
South Africa is seen as the best-prepared of any country in sub-Saharan Africa for COVID-19, but years of rampant corruption have weakened institutions, including the health system.
In October last year, the head of the government’s Special Investigating Unit said that fraud, waste and abuse in healthcare siphoned off US$2.3 billion a year.
The unit is already investigating more than 20 cases of corruption related to the COVID-19 relief money, spokesman Kaizer Kganyago said.
South Africa has more than 434,000 confirmed virus cases — well more than half of the continent’s total — and 6,655 deaths, while a new report has suggested that the real death toll could be higher.
Public hospitals struggle and some health workers are openly scared. More than 5,000 of them have been infected.
While nurses and others plead for more protection, overpricing scams for badly needed supplies are on the rise. After inflating mask prices by up to 900 percent, companies Sicuro Safety and Hennox Supplies admitted guilt and were fined.
In South Africa’s new virus epicenter, Gauteng Province, a company supplying the government with PPE, Royal Bhaca, charged more than four times the regular price — or about US$3.50 — per mask.
Sanitizer was almost twice the price, or US$5 for a 500ml bottle, according to an investigation by the Sunday Independent newspaper.
Even Dis-Chem, a popular pharmacy, was fined for inflating the price of masks.
At health workers union Hospersa, general secretary Noel Desfontaines welcomed the government’s acknowledgement of the trouble.
“The health minister tells us that enough money has been distributed for PPE to provinces, but when we go to hospitals we do not see this,” Desfontaines said.
In Kwazulu-Natal Province, the government suspended officials allegedly involved in making massively overpriced purchases of up to US$2.4 million of PPE and blankets for poor people.
Eastern Cape Province, one of the poorest regions and a growing COVID-19 hotspot, faces questions over the purchase of unsuitable “emergency scooters.”
The provincial health department allegedly purchased 100 of the motorbikes at US$5,993 each, although they retail for about US$2,337 apiece.
