INDIA
Human vaccine trials start
India began its first human trials of a vaccine candidate to treat COVID-19. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences said that it administered the first dose of a trial vaccine on Friday. The candidate vaccine, Covaxin, is among nearly two dozen that are in human trials around the world.
SINGAPORE
PM names Cabinet
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) yesterday named a largely unchanged Cabinet following an election win this month and flagged a possible delay to his retirement plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are in a crisis of a generation ... therefore I have kept on many of my older colleagues who are all participating in this fight against COVID-19,” Lee said.
ISRAEL
Helicopters strike Syria
Army helicopters on Friday struck military targets in southern Syria in retaliation for earlier “munitions” fire toward Israel from inside Syria. “Attack helicopters struck military targets in southern Syria belonging to the Syrian Armed Forces (SAF),” an army statement said. “A number of targets were struck, including SAF observation posts and intelligence collection systems located in SAF bases.”
UNITED STATES
Trump regrets some tweets
President Donald Trump said in an interview released on Friday that he has “often” had regrets about his tweets. Trump, in an interview with Barstool Sports, said that it is not like the old days when people wrote a letter and let it sit for a day before sending it, giving them time to reconsider. “But we don’t do that with Twitter, right?” Trump said. “We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls: ‘Did you really say this?’” Trump said that more often than not, “it’s the retweets that get you in trouble.” He added: “You see something that looks good and you don’t investigate.”
UNITED STATES
Chief to help with flag
The chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is to help design a new Mississippi state flag that does not include the Confederate battle emblem. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves on Friday said that he is appointing Chief Cyrus Ben and two other people to a nine-member flag commission.
UNITED STATES
Court shifts focus to protest
A prosecutor in Oklahoma has decided not to charge a motorist who drove through a crowd of people protesting on an interstate and is instead looking at whether to prosecute some of the protesters who were in the path of the vehicle. The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office is asking the Highway Patrol to identify protesters from photos and videos for possible prosecution for doing what District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler described as “using weapons and throwing projectiles and damaging the property of this family” in the vehicle. Attorney Jonathan Nation, who represents one of three people who were injured during the May 31 protest, told the Tulsa World on Thursday that Kunzweiler’s stance is “essentially blaming the protesters and essentially blaming the victims for their own injuries.” The newspaper obtained a memo from Kunzweiler in which he said: “Although the claim may be that this was a peaceful protest, there was nothing peaceful about the targeting and attack upon this family.”
Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction as seasonal floods that have already left more than 140 people dead or missing have grown in force since last month. The rains are putting renewed pressure on the massive Three Gorges Dam that straddles the river upstream of Wuhan in Hubei Province. The rate of flow in the reservoir behind the dam would hit a record for the year on Friday night, at 55,000m3 per second, Xinhua News Agency said. The inflow peaked on Saturday at 61,000m3 per second, before easing to 46,000m3 per
REGIONAL RIVALRY: The US embassy said Beijing was trying to undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors, while the Chinese said the US statement was sour grapes The Chinese embassy in Myanmar yesterday accused the US of “outrageously smearing” the China and driving a wedge with its Southeast Asian neighbors over the contested South China Sea and Hong Kong, as tensions mount between the superpowers. Responding to US claims Bthat eijing was undermining the sovereignty of its neighbors, the Chinese embassy said that US agencies abroad were doing “disgusting things” to contain China and had showed a “selfish, hypocritical, contemptible and ugly face.” The US last week hardened its position on the South China Sea, saying it would back countries in the region that challenge Beijing’s claim to about
BBC INTERVIEW: Ambassador Liu Xiaoming on Sunday denied the abuse of Uighurs despite being shown drone footage and a recorded accusation of forced sterilization China yesterday hit back at comments by British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab that accused Beijing of “gross” human rights abuses against ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang. Raab told the BBC on Sunday that it was “clear that there are gross, egregious human rights abuses going on ... it is deeply, deeply troubling.” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) yesterday called the comments “nothing but rumors and slander.” “The Xinjiang issue is not about human rights, religions or ethnic groups at all, but about combating violence, terrorism and separatism,” he said at a
GRACIOUS: Xu Zhangrun, who was sacked by Tsinghua University after being held by police for more than a week, said the money should be given to those in greater need Hundreds of former students have come to the support of a law professor fired from an elite Chinese university for his outspoken criticism of President Xi Jinping (習近平), raising more than 100,000 yuan (US$14,306) in donations. Xu Zhangrun (許章潤), who taught at Tsinghua University for more than 20 years, wrote an open letter to thank almost 600 alumni of the Beijing institution for their backing. However, Xu — abruptly detained by police for nearly a week in early June before being sacked — wrote that the money should be sent instead to those in greater need. “I’m nearing 60 years of age, and