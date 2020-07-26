World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

Human vaccine trials start

India began its first human trials of a vaccine candidate to treat COVID-19. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences said that it administered the first dose of a trial vaccine on Friday. The candidate vaccine, Covaxin, is among nearly two dozen that are in human trials around the world.

SINGAPORE

PM names Cabinet

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) yesterday named a largely unchanged Cabinet following an election win this month and flagged a possible delay to his retirement plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are in a crisis of a generation ... therefore I have kept on many of my older colleagues who are all participating in this fight against COVID-19,” Lee said.

ISRAEL

Helicopters strike Syria

Army helicopters on Friday struck military targets in southern Syria in retaliation for earlier “munitions” fire toward Israel from inside Syria. “Attack helicopters struck military targets in southern Syria belonging to the Syrian Armed Forces (SAF),” an army statement said. “A number of targets were struck, including SAF observation posts and intelligence collection systems located in SAF bases.”

UNITED STATES

Trump regrets some tweets

President Donald Trump said in an interview released on Friday that he has “often” had regrets about his tweets. Trump, in an interview with Barstool Sports, said that it is not like the old days when people wrote a letter and let it sit for a day before sending it, giving them time to reconsider. “But we don’t do that with Twitter, right?” Trump said. “We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls: ‘Did you really say this?’” Trump said that more often than not, “it’s the retweets that get you in trouble.” He added: “You see something that looks good and you don’t investigate.”

UNITED STATES

Chief to help with flag

The chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is to help design a new Mississippi state flag that does not include the Confederate battle emblem. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves on Friday said that he is appointing Chief Cyrus Ben and two other people to a nine-member flag commission.

UNITED STATES

Court shifts focus to protest

A prosecutor in Oklahoma has decided not to charge a motorist who drove through a crowd of people protesting on an interstate and is instead looking at whether to prosecute some of the protesters who were in the path of the vehicle. The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office is asking the Highway Patrol to identify protesters from photos and videos for possible prosecution for doing what District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler described as “using weapons and throwing projectiles and damaging the property of this family” in the vehicle. Attorney Jonathan Nation, who represents one of three people who were injured during the May 31 protest, told the Tulsa World on Thursday that Kunzweiler’s stance is “essentially blaming the protesters and essentially blaming the victims for their own injuries.” The newspaper obtained a memo from Kunzweiler in which he said: “Although the claim may be that this was a peaceful protest, there was nothing peaceful about the targeting and attack upon this family.”