NEW ZEALAND
Boochani gets refugee status
Behrouz Boochani, a journalist who fled Iran and then reported on the treatment of asylum-seekers in Australia, has been granted refugee status, Immigration New Zealand said yesterday. The status allows him to legally stay in the country and gives him a path to citizenship. Boochani said that while it was huge step forward to have certainty about his own future, the development had left him with mixed feelings. “I feel relieved. It’s the end of very long story, my personal story, but on the other side, the whole story still remains, and I’m only part of whole story. This policy of Australia still keeps people in indefinite detention,” he said, referring to the six years he spent detained in Australia.
CHINA
Dalian reacts to outbreak
The Dalian Health Commission yesterday said that the city had to “quickly enter wartime mode, go all-out, mobilize all people and resolutely curb the spread of the epidemic” after the port city in Liaoning Province reported three COVID-19 cases in the past few days. It announced strict new measures, including on-the-spot nucleic acid tests, the closure of kindergartens and nurseries, and lockdowns of some communities.
CHINA
CCP expels critic Ren
Ren Zhiqiang (任志強), the former chairman of Huayuan Group, a state-owned real-estate company, who publicly criticized President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been expelled from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and would be prosecuted on corruption charges, the party said yesterday. Ren, 69, is accused of corruption, embezzlement, taking bribes and abusing his position at a state-owned company, the Discipline Inspection Commission of Xicheng District in Beijing said on its Web site.
UNITED STATES
Unmasked man arrested
A man was arrested for pointing a gun at a fellow shopper who asked him to wear a mask because of the COVID-19 pandemic at a Walmart store in Florida, police said. Vincent Scavetta, 28, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm, the Palm Beach sheriff’s office said. “Welcome to PBC Jail, son. Let this be a lesson. It could have ended badly,” the office wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
THAILAND
Vorayuth charges dropped
Charges against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, the heir to the Red Bull billions who was accused of killing a Thai police officer when he crashed his Ferrari in a 2012 hit-and-run, have been dropped, officials said yesterday, without explanation.
Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction as seasonal floods that have already left more than 140 people dead or missing have grown in force since last month. The rains are putting renewed pressure on the massive Three Gorges Dam that straddles the river upstream of Wuhan in Hubei Province. The rate of flow in the reservoir behind the dam would hit a record for the year on Friday night, at 55,000m3 per second, Xinhua News Agency said. The inflow peaked on Saturday at 61,000m3 per second, before easing to 46,000m3 per
REGIONAL RIVALRY: The US embassy said Beijing was trying to undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors, while the Chinese said the US statement was sour grapes The Chinese embassy in Myanmar yesterday accused the US of “outrageously smearing” the China and driving a wedge with its Southeast Asian neighbors over the contested South China Sea and Hong Kong, as tensions mount between the superpowers. Responding to US claims Bthat eijing was undermining the sovereignty of its neighbors, the Chinese embassy said that US agencies abroad were doing “disgusting things” to contain China and had showed a “selfish, hypocritical, contemptible and ugly face.” The US last week hardened its position on the South China Sea, saying it would back countries in the region that challenge Beijing’s claim to about
BBC INTERVIEW: Ambassador Liu Xiaoming on Sunday denied the abuse of Uighurs despite being shown drone footage and a recorded accusation of forced sterilization China yesterday hit back at comments by British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab that accused Beijing of “gross” human rights abuses against ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang. Raab told the BBC on Sunday that it was “clear that there are gross, egregious human rights abuses going on ... it is deeply, deeply troubling.” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) yesterday called the comments “nothing but rumors and slander.” “The Xinjiang issue is not about human rights, religions or ethnic groups at all, but about combating violence, terrorism and separatism,” he said at a
GRACIOUS: Xu Zhangrun, who was sacked by Tsinghua University after being held by police for more than a week, said the money should be given to those in greater need Hundreds of former students have come to the support of a law professor fired from an elite Chinese university for his outspoken criticism of President Xi Jinping (習近平), raising more than 100,000 yuan (US$14,306) in donations. Xu Zhangrun (許章潤), who taught at Tsinghua University for more than 20 years, wrote an open letter to thank almost 600 alumni of the Beijing institution for their backing. However, Xu — abruptly detained by police for nearly a week in early June before being sacked — wrote that the money should be sent instead to those in greater need. “I’m nearing 60 years of age, and