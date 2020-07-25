World News Quick Take

Agencies





NEW ZEALAND

Boochani gets refugee status

Behrouz Boochani, a journalist who fled Iran and then reported on the treatment of asylum-seekers in Australia, has been granted refugee status, Immigration New Zealand said yesterday. The status allows him to legally stay in the country and gives him a path to citizenship. Boochani said that while it was huge step forward to have certainty about his own future, the development had left him with mixed feelings. “I feel relieved. It’s the end of very long story, my personal story, but on the other side, the whole story still remains, and I’m only part of whole story. This policy of Australia still keeps people in indefinite detention,” he said, referring to the six years he spent detained in Australia.

CHINA

Dalian reacts to outbreak

The Dalian Health Commission yesterday said that the city had to “quickly enter wartime mode, go all-out, mobilize all people and resolutely curb the spread of the epidemic” after the port city in Liaoning Province reported three COVID-19 cases in the past few days. It announced strict new measures, including on-the-spot nucleic acid tests, the closure of kindergartens and nurseries, and lockdowns of some communities.

CHINA

CCP expels critic Ren

Ren Zhiqiang (任志強), the former chairman of Huayuan Group, a state-owned real-estate company, who publicly criticized President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been expelled from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and would be prosecuted on corruption charges, the party said yesterday. Ren, 69, is accused of corruption, embezzlement, taking bribes and abusing his position at a state-owned company, the Discipline Inspection Commission of Xicheng District in Beijing said on its Web site.

UNITED STATES

Unmasked man arrested

A man was arrested for pointing a gun at a fellow shopper who asked him to wear a mask because of the COVID-19 pandemic at a Walmart store in Florida, police said. Vincent Scavetta, 28, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm, the Palm Beach sheriff’s office said. “Welcome to PBC Jail, son. Let this be a lesson. It could have ended badly,” the office wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

THAILAND

Vorayuth charges dropped

Charges against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, the heir to the Red Bull billions who was accused of killing a Thai police officer when he crashed his Ferrari in a 2012 hit-and-run, have been dropped, officials said yesterday, without explanation.