Iran says passenger plane ‘harassed’

‘PLAYING WITH LIVES’: Iranian television said that Israeli warplanes prompted the pilot of a commercial plane to take evasive action, which injured some passengers

AFP, TEHRAN





The US on Thursday said it had intercepted an Iranian passenger plane as it flew over Syria, after Iranian state television accused Israel of being behind the encounter.

US Central Command, which oversees US operations in the Middle East, said that an “F-15 on a routine air mission ... conducted a standard visual inspection of a Mahan Air passenger airliner at a safe distance of approximately 1,000m from the airliner.”

“Once the F-15 pilot identified the aircraft as a Mahan Air passenger plane, the F-15 safely opened distance from the aircraft,” it said. “The professional intercept was conducted in accordance with international standards.”

A jet is seen from an Iranian passenger plane in an image taken from video released by the Iran Press news agency yesterday. Photo: AFP

The US statement came after the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) television channel aired amateur footage apparently of passengers on board screaming as their jetliner appeared to change course suddenly.

Another video apparently shot on a phone appeared to show at least two fighter jets flying beside the plane.

“While the [Iranian] plane was in the sky over Syria, the Zionist regime fighter jet approached the Mahan Airlines plane,” IRIB’s Web site reported. “After this dangerous action by the Israeli fighter, the pilot of the commercial plane quickly reduced the altitude of the flight to avoid colliding with the Israeli fighter, injuring several passengers on board.”

The IRIB report called the incident “provocative and dangerous.”

Syrian television and the Syrian Arab News Agency, quoting civil aviation sources, said that “planes believed to belong to the US-led coalition intercepted a civilian Iranian airplane in Syrian airspace in the Tanaf region, which forced the captain to undertake a sharp drop that led to light injuries among passengers.”

The plane, which had been en route from Tehran, continued on to Beirut as scheduled after the incident, the sources said.

Hessameddin Ashena, an adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, wrote on Twitter that the Mahan Air incident could lead to an Iranian response.

“One who minds the lives of its leaders does not play with the lives of our passengers,” Ashena wrote.

Additional reporting by AP