UNITED STATES

Trump ‘first’ racist: Biden

Former vice president Joe Biden on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump was the country’s “first” racist president. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s comments came during a virtual town hall organized by the Service Employees International Union. When a questioner complained of racism surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and mentioned the president referring to it as the “China virus,” Biden responded by criticizing Trump and “his spread of racism,” adding: “The way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from, is absolutely sickening. No sitting president has ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed. They’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.” At a White House briefing later on Wednesday, Trump responded to a question about Biden’s comments by pointing to his administration’s efforts passing criminal justice reform legislation and expanding opportunity zones, as well as the low unemployment numbers for minority groups before the pandemic. “I’ve done more for black Americans than anybody with the possible of exception of [former president] Abraham Lincoln,” he said.

UNITED STATES

Eastwood sues over ads

Actor Clint Eastwood on Wednesday filed two lawsuits seeking millions of dollars in damages from several cannabidiol (CBD) manufacturers and marketers that claimed or made it look like he endorsed their products. The multiple Oscar-winning actor-director said in one of the lawsuits filed in Los Angeles federal court that three CBD companies used fake news articles featuring photographs of Eastwood and attributing quotes to him to promote and sell CBD products. “In truth, Mr Eastwood has no connection of any kind whatsoever to any CBD products and never gave such an interview,” states the lawsuit, which claims defamation. “By this action, Mr Eastwood seeks to hold accountable the persons and entities that wrongfully crafted this scheme, spread false and malicious statements of facts about him, and illegally profited off of his name and likeness.” The three companies accused were named as Sera Labs Inc, Greendios and For Our Vets LLC.

UNITED STATES

Lottery winner arrested

A North Carolina man who won a US$10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of a woman whose body was found at a hotel. The Shallotte Police Department charged Michael Todd Hill of Leland with murder after the body of 23-year-old Keonna Graham was found on Monday in a hotel room in the Brunwick County town, reports said. Graham worked as a correctional officer at a prison in Burgaw, according to a cousin, Antionette Lee. Before that, Graham worked for a program for people with intellectual disabilities, Lee said.

ISRAEL

Northern border bolstered

The military yesterday said that it was reinforcing the nation’s northern border with infantry troops “in accordance with the situational assessment.” The announcement came after the Hezbollah group in Lebanon threatened to retaliate for a strike earlier this week that killed one of its fighters near Damascus International Airport in Syria.