UNITED STATES
Trump ‘first’ racist: Biden
Former vice president Joe Biden on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump was the country’s “first” racist president. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s comments came during a virtual town hall organized by the Service Employees International Union. When a questioner complained of racism surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and mentioned the president referring to it as the “China virus,” Biden responded by criticizing Trump and “his spread of racism,” adding: “The way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from, is absolutely sickening. No sitting president has ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed. They’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.” At a White House briefing later on Wednesday, Trump responded to a question about Biden’s comments by pointing to his administration’s efforts passing criminal justice reform legislation and expanding opportunity zones, as well as the low unemployment numbers for minority groups before the pandemic. “I’ve done more for black Americans than anybody with the possible of exception of [former president] Abraham Lincoln,” he said.
UNITED STATES
Eastwood sues over ads
Actor Clint Eastwood on Wednesday filed two lawsuits seeking millions of dollars in damages from several cannabidiol (CBD) manufacturers and marketers that claimed or made it look like he endorsed their products. The multiple Oscar-winning actor-director said in one of the lawsuits filed in Los Angeles federal court that three CBD companies used fake news articles featuring photographs of Eastwood and attributing quotes to him to promote and sell CBD products. “In truth, Mr Eastwood has no connection of any kind whatsoever to any CBD products and never gave such an interview,” states the lawsuit, which claims defamation. “By this action, Mr Eastwood seeks to hold accountable the persons and entities that wrongfully crafted this scheme, spread false and malicious statements of facts about him, and illegally profited off of his name and likeness.” The three companies accused were named as Sera Labs Inc, Greendios and For Our Vets LLC.
UNITED STATES
Lottery winner arrested
A North Carolina man who won a US$10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of a woman whose body was found at a hotel. The Shallotte Police Department charged Michael Todd Hill of Leland with murder after the body of 23-year-old Keonna Graham was found on Monday in a hotel room in the Brunwick County town, reports said. Graham worked as a correctional officer at a prison in Burgaw, according to a cousin, Antionette Lee. Before that, Graham worked for a program for people with intellectual disabilities, Lee said.
ISRAEL
Northern border bolstered
The military yesterday said that it was reinforcing the nation’s northern border with infantry troops “in accordance with the situational assessment.” The announcement came after the Hezbollah group in Lebanon threatened to retaliate for a strike earlier this week that killed one of its fighters near Damascus International Airport in Syria.
‘MAJOR ROADBLOCK’: While posing a threat to the local population, supply chains for COVID-19 relief products in other parts of the world are also affected Large parts of central and eastern China were reeling yesterday from the worst floods in decades as disruption mounted for key supply chains, including personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Wuhan and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang declared red alerts as heavy rain swelled rivers and lakes. Wuhan, on the banks of the Yangtze River where COVID-19 emerged late last year, warned residents to take precautions as water levels approached their maximum guaranteed safety level. The Three Gorges reservoir, which has been holding back more water to try to ease downstream flood risks, was more than
Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction as seasonal floods that have already left more than 140 people dead or missing have grown in force since last month. The rains are putting renewed pressure on the massive Three Gorges Dam that straddles the river upstream of Wuhan in Hubei Province. The rate of flow in the reservoir behind the dam would hit a record for the year on Friday night, at 55,000m3 per second, Xinhua News Agency said. The inflow peaked on Saturday at 61,000m3 per second, before easing to 46,000m3 per
REGIONAL RIVALRY: The US embassy said Beijing was trying to undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors, while the Chinese said the US statement was sour grapes The Chinese embassy in Myanmar yesterday accused the US of “outrageously smearing” the China and driving a wedge with its Southeast Asian neighbors over the contested South China Sea and Hong Kong, as tensions mount between the superpowers. Responding to US claims Bthat eijing was undermining the sovereignty of its neighbors, the Chinese embassy said that US agencies abroad were doing “disgusting things” to contain China and had showed a “selfish, hypocritical, contemptible and ugly face.” The US last week hardened its position on the South China Sea, saying it would back countries in the region that challenge Beijing’s claim to about
BBC INTERVIEW: Ambassador Liu Xiaoming on Sunday denied the abuse of Uighurs despite being shown drone footage and a recorded accusation of forced sterilization China yesterday hit back at comments by British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab that accused Beijing of “gross” human rights abuses against ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang. Raab told the BBC on Sunday that it was “clear that there are gross, egregious human rights abuses going on ... it is deeply, deeply troubling.” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) yesterday called the comments “nothing but rumors and slander.” “The Xinjiang issue is not about human rights, religions or ethnic groups at all, but about combating violence, terrorism and separatism,” he said at a