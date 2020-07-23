Malaysia judge overturns Rohingya caning sentence

AFP, KUALA LUMPUR





A Malaysian judge yesterday overturned a decision to cane 27 Rohingya refugees for entering the nation illegally and criticized the “inhumane” sentence, their lawyer said, following an outcry from activists.

The men arrived in Malaysia by boat in April after a treacherous voyage, but were then jailed and each sentenced to three strokes of the cane.

Muslim-majority Malaysia is a favored destination for Rohingya, who face persecution in their mostly Buddhist homeland of Myanmar, but authorities have been trying to stop them entering over COVID-19 fears.

A judge at the High Court in Alor Setar threw out the caning sentence handed down by a lower court following an appeal, lawyer Collin Andrew said.

The judge’s reasons included that “these persons are Rohingya refugees, who are in need of international protection due to the persecution faced by them”, Andrew said.

The judge also ruled that it was “inhumane to impose a sentence of whipping” on the men, who were not habitual offenders and had not committed acts of violence, he said.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch had called on authorities not to go ahead with the punishment.

Once they finish serving their seven-month jail sentences, the refugees would be allowed to stay in Malaysia as they are registered with the UN.

Malaysia has stepped up maritime patrols since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in a bid to stop Rohingya boats from landing over fears that migrants could spread the coronavirus.