Outcry over Singaporean strangler prompts review

Reuters, SINGAPORE





Singapore is reviewing judicial penalties for violent offenses following an outcry over a 12-day prison sentence for a student who strangled his girlfriend until she blacked out.

The case of Yin Zi Qin (尹子欽), 23, is the latest in a series in the city-state involving university students where the punishment has been viewed by some as light.

Widespread public criticism of Friday last week’s judgement has seen women’s rights group AWARE warn that it could have a detrimental impact on public perceptions of violence against women.

Singaporean Minister for Law K. Shanmugam on Tuesday said that he had asked for a review of penalties for such cases, the relative punishment for different offenses and the extent to which educational background should be a relevant factor in sentencing.

Yin’s attack happened after his girlfriend had broken up with him via WhatsApp in May last year, court records showed.

The following day, the dentistry student went to her house with roses to ask her to take him back. When she declined, he gripped her by the neck, pressed his thumb against her eye causing it to bleed, and she blacked out and fainted.

Yin was charged for voluntarily causing harm, an offense punishable by a prison sentence of up to two years.

His short detention means he would not have a criminal record. He would have to perform community service and undergo rehabilitation.

Yin could not be immediately reached for comment.

Singaporean Public Prosecutor Lucien Wong (黄鲁胜) said that he does not plan to appeal the case.

Probation for a student who molested a woman on a train sparked a similar outcry earlier this year and he was jailed for two weeks after the prosecutor appealed.

The case of a student who protested against what she perceived as a light sentence for a male peer who filmed her in the shower sparked a debate on sexual harassment last year.