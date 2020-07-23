More than one in five people in Delhi have been infected with COVID-19, a study released on Tuesday showed, indicating that most cases in the region have gone undetected.
The Indian National Centre for Disease Control tested 21,387 randomly selected people in the National Capital Region and found that 23.48 percent had antibodies to the virus.
Adjusting for false positives and negatives, it estimated that 22.86 percent of the population had formerly been infected, center director Sujeet Kumar Singh told a news conference on Tuesday.
Delhi, with a population of 29 million, has reported 123,747 cases and 3,663 deaths.
However, the study indicates more than 6.6 million likely cases, with most not identified or tested.
Jayaprakash Muliyil, an epidemiologist at the Christian Medical College in Vellore who is advising the government on virus surveillance, said that the survey results are an average and the percentage of people infected could be much higher in areas such as slums.
“You need to look at different clusters,” he said.
The study was conducted between June 27 and July 10, and Muliyil said that the number of cases has since likely increased.
With more than 1.1 million reported cases, India has the third-highest confirmed caseload in the world after the US and Brazil, but compared with those two countries and global averages, the percentage of the population that has died from the virus is significantly lower.
The death toll rose to 28,732 yesterday, with the number of recoveries at 753,050.
Experts suspect that many virus deaths, especially among the elderly, are not being picked up in official fatality numbers.
In the past few weeks, worrying surges have been detected in rural areas with more fragile health systems and in states with older populations.
