SINGAPORE
Dengue rivals COVID-19
The city-state is on track to record its worst dengue outbreak in history, with new weekly cases that have surpassed COVID-19 numbers. Dengue cases reached 1,736 in the week that ended on Saturday, the highest number of weekly infections ever recorded, the National Environment Agency said. So far this year, 19 people have died of dengue, the Straits Times reported on Monday, about two-thirds the reported death toll of 27 people from COVID-19. Like dengue, new COVID-19 cases are still averaging a triple-digit daily rise, though the figure has tapered off somewhat from previous months. The agency has said that the total number of dengue cases this year — currently at more than 18,900 — is expected to surpass a historical high of more than 22,000 in 2013.
SOUTH KOREA
Military satellite launched
The nation’s first-ever military communications satellite has been successfully launched by private operator SpaceX, Seoul said yesterday, as it looks to build up its defense capabilities. The ANASIS-II is intended to enhance the nation’s ability to defend itself against nuclear-armed North Korea. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellite blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, Seoul’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said in a statement. SpaceX confirmed the satellite deployed about 32 minutes after liftoff on Monday afternoon. The launch made South Korea the 10th country in the world to own a military-only communications satellite, which will provide “permanent and secured military communications,” DAPA said. The satellite is expected to reach its orbit of 36,000km in two weeks and the nation’s military is to take over the system in October after testing, it added.
PHILIPPINES
Mask crackdown ordered
President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the police to intensify arrests and detentions of those who breach government rules on wearing masks and social distancing, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. “A simple violation of not wearing mask seems trivial, but during times of health issues, it can be a serious crime,” Duterte said in a taped meeting with Cabinet officials that aired yesterday. “We don’t have any qualms on arresting people.” The government will buy as many masks as possible and distribute them to the public for free, he said, adding that he is willing to borrow more or sell government property to buy vaccines against the coronavirus once they are available. Duterte has tapped the police and military to implement health protocols during the pandemic. He told authorities in April to shoot protesters attempting to riot during the lockdown.
NEW ZEALAND
MP quits over sex text
Opposition MP Andrew Falloon resigned yesterday after being accused of sending a sexually explicit image to a young woman. It was the latest in a series of resignations and scandals at the National Party, which faces the challenge of trying to unseat the center-left Labour coalition led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the September general election. Falloon said in a statement on Monday that he would not be contesting in the September polls, and apologized for a “number of mistakes” without giving details. He said he had been dealing with some mental issues following the suicide of a friend. However, he quit immediately yesterday after it was revealed in the media that he had sent an unsolicited and indecent image to a 19-year-old woman. Falloon was not immediately available for comment.
‘MAJOR ROADBLOCK’: While posing a threat to the local population, supply chains for COVID-19 relief products in other parts of the world are also affected Large parts of central and eastern China were reeling yesterday from the worst floods in decades as disruption mounted for key supply chains, including personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Wuhan and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang declared red alerts as heavy rain swelled rivers and lakes. Wuhan, on the banks of the Yangtze River where COVID-19 emerged late last year, warned residents to take precautions as water levels approached their maximum guaranteed safety level. The Three Gorges reservoir, which has been holding back more water to try to ease downstream flood risks, was more than
REGIONAL RIVALRY: The US embassy said Beijing was trying to undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors, while the Chinese said the US statement was sour grapes The Chinese embassy in Myanmar yesterday accused the US of “outrageously smearing” the China and driving a wedge with its Southeast Asian neighbors over the contested South China Sea and Hong Kong, as tensions mount between the superpowers. Responding to US claims Bthat eijing was undermining the sovereignty of its neighbors, the Chinese embassy said that US agencies abroad were doing “disgusting things” to contain China and had showed a “selfish, hypocritical, contemptible and ugly face.” The US last week hardened its position on the South China Sea, saying it would back countries in the region that challenge Beijing’s claim to about
Activists wore dog masks and held a mock canine funeral during their protests against dog meat consumption in South Korea yesterday, the first of three “dog meat days” in the country. Under a traditional calendar, yesterday is thought to be the first of the three hottest days in South Korea. Many South Koreans believe that eating dog meat or chicken soup on those days gives them strength to beat the heat. At one protest in central Seoul, about 10 activists held banners that read: “There are no edible dogs in the world.” The banners showed images of fresh fruit and vegetable that the
BBC INTERVIEW: Ambassador Liu Xiaoming on Sunday denied the abuse of Uighurs despite being shown drone footage and a recorded accusation of forced sterilization China yesterday hit back at comments by British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab that accused Beijing of “gross” human rights abuses against ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang. Raab told the BBC on Sunday that it was “clear that there are gross, egregious human rights abuses going on ... it is deeply, deeply troubling.” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) yesterday called the comments “nothing but rumors and slander.” “The Xinjiang issue is not about human rights, religions or ethnic groups at all, but about combating violence, terrorism and separatism,” he said at a