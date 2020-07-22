World News Quick Take

Agencies





SINGAPORE

Dengue rivals COVID-19

The city-state is on track to record its worst dengue outbreak in history, with new weekly cases that have surpassed COVID-19 numbers. Dengue cases reached 1,736 in the week that ended on Saturday, the highest number of weekly infections ever recorded, the National Environment Agency said. So far this year, 19 people have died of dengue, the Straits Times reported on Monday, about two-thirds the reported death toll of 27 people from COVID-19. Like dengue, new COVID-19 cases are still averaging a triple-digit daily rise, though the figure has tapered off somewhat from previous months. The agency has said that the total number of dengue cases this year — currently at more than 18,900 — is expected to surpass a historical high of more than 22,000 in 2013.

SOUTH KOREA

Military satellite launched

The nation’s first-ever military communications satellite has been successfully launched by private operator SpaceX, Seoul said yesterday, as it looks to build up its defense capabilities. The ANASIS-II is intended to enhance the nation’s ability to defend itself against nuclear-armed North Korea. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellite blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, Seoul’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said in a statement. SpaceX confirmed the satellite deployed about 32 minutes after liftoff on Monday afternoon. The launch made South Korea the 10th country in the world to own a military-only communications satellite, which will provide “permanent and secured military communications,” DAPA said. The satellite is expected to reach its orbit of 36,000km in two weeks and the nation’s military is to take over the system in October after testing, it added.

PHILIPPINES

Mask crackdown ordered

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the police to intensify arrests and detentions of those who breach government rules on wearing masks and social distancing, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. “A simple violation of not wearing mask seems trivial, but during times of health issues, it can be a serious crime,” Duterte said in a taped meeting with Cabinet officials that aired yesterday. “We don’t have any qualms on arresting people.” The government will buy as many masks as possible and distribute them to the public for free, he said, adding that he is willing to borrow more or sell government property to buy vaccines against the coronavirus once they are available. Duterte has tapped the police and military to implement health protocols during the pandemic. He told authorities in April to shoot protesters attempting to riot during the lockdown.

NEW ZEALAND

MP quits over sex text

Opposition MP Andrew Falloon resigned yesterday after being accused of sending a sexually explicit image to a young woman. It was the latest in a series of resignations and scandals at the National Party, which faces the challenge of trying to unseat the center-left Labour coalition led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the September general election. Falloon said in a statement on Monday that he would not be contesting in the September polls, and apologized for a “number of mistakes” without giving details. He said he had been dealing with some mental issues following the suicide of a friend. However, he quit immediately yesterday after it was revealed in the media that he had sent an unsolicited and indecent image to a 19-year-old woman. Falloon was not immediately available for comment.