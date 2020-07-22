Berlin museums might house the iconic Nefertiti bust, the Ishtar gate of ancient Babylon or Rembrandt masterpieces, but they still trail global counterparts in popularity — and the COVID-19 pandemic is making things worse.
Millions of dollars have been poured into the institutions, yet the 19 museums managed by the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation (SPK) attracted just 4.2 million visitors last year, while the Louvre alone drew 9.6 million.
Alarmed by lackluster public interest, Germany is planning a major shake-up after a report commissioned by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government slammed the foundation as dysfunctional, outdated and out of touch.
Photo: AFP
For Joerg Haentzschel, a culture journalist at the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, the capital’s museums are plagued by “a persistent culture of exclusivity, lack of transparency and institutional arrogance.”
“Those responsible for museums are still serving their own peers first and foremost, rather than bringing everyone in — children, people with dementia, people from other origins and educational backgrounds,” he said.
Around the corner from Potsdamer Platz in the business district, the Gemaeldegalerie sits quietly in the shadows of shiny high-rises, its exhibition halls typically dotted with just a handful of visitors.
The museum boasts world-
famous masterpieces by Caravaggio, Rembrandt and Vermeer — and yet it attracted only 310,000 visitors last year. And that was before the pandemic hit.
The Gemaeldegalerie is one of 19 museums managed by the SPK, one of the most important cultural institutions in the world with 15 collections and 4.7 million items.
The SPK’s most treasured possession, which has pride of place in the Neues Museum, is a limestone bust of Nefertiti, considered by some to be the most famous depiction of a female face in the world after the Mona Lisa.
However, comparisons with the Louvre end there. At the Gemaeldegalerie, there are no crowds jostling for a glimpse of the ancient Egyptian queen.
And this despite Berlin’s reputation as a vibrant cultural hub, attracting artists in droves from all over the world — and a tourism industry that has exploded over the past decade, though now hobbled by COVID-19.
In the damning report, experts called for the SPK to be abolished and replaced by four separate bodies. With about 2,000 employees and a budget of 335 million euros (US$383 million) this year, the SPK is the largest cultural sector employer in Germany.
The experts pointed in particular to failures in the digital arena, accentuated at a time when many of the world’s museums are relying on the Internet due to international travel restrictions.
“Many international museums have a large number of followers on social media,” Marina Muenkler, who chaired the working group behind the report, told the Tagesspiegel newspaper.
“Museums need to be in contact with the public before they come to the museum... Apps can be created for exhibitions, but this is often no longer possible in Berlin, because many museums do not have Wi-Fi,” she said.
The report criticized a reliance on “ partly ... outdated ideas about museum work” and a failure to reflect the “diversity of the world.”
As a result, Berlin’s museums “have partly lost or risk losing touch with international developments,” it said.
The criticism comes despite millions of dollars spent on ambitious cultural projects in the German capital in recent years.
Take the James Simon Gallery, the new entrance building to Berlin’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed Museum Island designed by star British architect David Chipperfield — at a cost of 134 million euros.
Or the Neue Nationalgalerie with its Expressionist gems, due to reopen next year after more than five years of renovation work, also led by Chipperfield.
For German Minister of Culture Monika Gruetters, the report marked a “first, very important step towards making the foundation future-proof,” or adapted to future challenges, as she promised to reform the SPK within three to five years.
‘MAJOR ROADBLOCK’: While posing a threat to the local population, supply chains for COVID-19 relief products in other parts of the world are also affected Large parts of central and eastern China were reeling yesterday from the worst floods in decades as disruption mounted for key supply chains, including personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Wuhan and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang declared red alerts as heavy rain swelled rivers and lakes. Wuhan, on the banks of the Yangtze River where COVID-19 emerged late last year, warned residents to take precautions as water levels approached their maximum guaranteed safety level. The Three Gorges reservoir, which has been holding back more water to try to ease downstream flood risks, was more than
REGIONAL RIVALRY: The US embassy said Beijing was trying to undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors, while the Chinese said the US statement was sour grapes The Chinese embassy in Myanmar yesterday accused the US of “outrageously smearing” the China and driving a wedge with its Southeast Asian neighbors over the contested South China Sea and Hong Kong, as tensions mount between the superpowers. Responding to US claims Bthat eijing was undermining the sovereignty of its neighbors, the Chinese embassy said that US agencies abroad were doing “disgusting things” to contain China and had showed a “selfish, hypocritical, contemptible and ugly face.” The US last week hardened its position on the South China Sea, saying it would back countries in the region that challenge Beijing’s claim to about
Activists wore dog masks and held a mock canine funeral during their protests against dog meat consumption in South Korea yesterday, the first of three “dog meat days” in the country. Under a traditional calendar, yesterday is thought to be the first of the three hottest days in South Korea. Many South Koreans believe that eating dog meat or chicken soup on those days gives them strength to beat the heat. At one protest in central Seoul, about 10 activists held banners that read: “There are no edible dogs in the world.” The banners showed images of fresh fruit and vegetable that the
BBC INTERVIEW: Ambassador Liu Xiaoming on Sunday denied the abuse of Uighurs despite being shown drone footage and a recorded accusation of forced sterilization China yesterday hit back at comments by British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab that accused Beijing of “gross” human rights abuses against ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang. Raab told the BBC on Sunday that it was “clear that there are gross, egregious human rights abuses going on ... it is deeply, deeply troubling.” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) yesterday called the comments “nothing but rumors and slander.” “The Xinjiang issue is not about human rights, religions or ethnic groups at all, but about combating violence, terrorism and separatism,” he said at a