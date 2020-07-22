Thunberg donates 1 million euro prize to green groups

AFP, STOCKHOLM





Climate activist Greta Thunberg was on Monday awarded a Portuguese rights award and promptly pledged the 1 million euro (US$1.14 million) prize to groups working to protect the environment and halt climate change.

“That is more money than I can begin to imagine, but all the prize money will be donated, through my foundation, to different organizations and projects who are working to help people on the front line, affected by the climate crisis and ecological crisis,” the Swedish teen said in a video posted online.

She was awarded the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity for the way she “has been able to mobilize younger generations for the cause of climate change, and her tenacious struggle to alter a status quo that persists,” said former Portuguese president Jorge Sampaio, chairman of the grand jury for the prize.

Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg speaks during a protest march in Brussels on March 6. She has been awarded a 1 million euro prize, which she promptly pledged to groups working to protect the environment and halt climate change. Photo: AFP

The first 100,000 euros of the prize money is to go to the “SOS Amazonia” campaign led by Fridays For Future Brazil to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak in the Amazon, Thunberg wrote on Twitter.

Another 100,000 euros is to go to the Stop Ecocide Foundation “to support their work to make ecocide an international crime,” she wrote.

Thunberg said on Monday that she was “extremely honored” to receive the annual prize.