NICARAGUA
Ortega marks revolution
President Daniel Ortega on Sunday wore a mask as he presided over muted celebrations marking the 41st anniversary of the Sandinista revolution, although he has played down the COVID-19 pandemic and taken no measures to contain it. However, for the first time, the event at the Plaza de la Revolucion was limited to a small group of supporters, all young, and was not announced in advance. The 74-year-old president was accompanied by his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, army and police chiefs and other officials, most of whom are under US sanctions for human rights violations during anti-government protests and corruption.
GREECE
Ship crew kidnapped
Pirates have kidnapped more than a dozen Ukrainian and Russian crew members on a Greek-owned tanker off the coast of Benin in west Africa, the company said yesterday. The Gulf of Guinea, which includes the Nigerian coast, is among the world’s most dangerous waters as pirates regularly loot ships and kidnap sailors for ransom. Alison Management Corp said the MV Curacao Trader “was attacked by pirates approximately 210 miles [322km] off the coast of Benin on 17th July.” “Thirteen out of its 19 Ukrainian and Russian crew members have been taken hostage by the pirates. As a result the ship is currently drifting with limited manpower on board,” the Athens-based company said.
ECUADOR
Ex-leader’s party suspended
The National Electoral Council on Sunday suspended four political organizations, including the Fuerza Compromiso Social (FCS) party of former president Rafael Correa. The registrations for Podemos, FCS, Libertad es Pueblo and Justicia Social were left “without effect,” the council said after a virtual meeting. The nation’s highest electoral body responded to a request from the State Comptroller General’s office, which observed irregularities in the registration processes for the four political groups. The groups will not be able to participate in the elections next year for president and assembly members.
UNITED STATES
Son of judge shot dead
An assailant on Sunday shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge in New Jersey, and shot and injured her husband at the family home, the state’s chief district judge said. The shootings occurred at the North Brunswick home of District Judge Esther Salas, and killed her son, Daniel, Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson told reporters. Her husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, was injured, Wolfson said. The assailant posed as a delivery driver, according to a judiciary official who was not authorized to comment and spoke anonymously to reporters. They said Salas was in the basement at the time and was not injured and her husband is recovering from surgery.
NETHERLANDS
Helicopter crash kills two
A military helicopter has crashed into the Caribbean Sea near the island of Aruba, killing two of the crew, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement yesterday. The NH90 helicopter was nearing the end of a coast guard patrol when it crashed on Sunday afternoon near the island. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the ministry said. A pilot and a tactical coordinator were killed, while the two other crew members escaped without serious injury, Defense Chief Lieutenant Admiral Rob Bauer said.
‘MAJOR ROADBLOCK’: While posing a threat to the local population, supply chains for COVID-19 relief products in other parts of the world are also affected Large parts of central and eastern China were reeling yesterday from the worst floods in decades as disruption mounted for key supply chains, including personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Wuhan and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang declared red alerts as heavy rain swelled rivers and lakes. Wuhan, on the banks of the Yangtze River where COVID-19 emerged late last year, warned residents to take precautions as water levels approached their maximum guaranteed safety level. The Three Gorges reservoir, which has been holding back more water to try to ease downstream flood risks, was more than
REGIONAL RIVALRY: The US embassy said Beijing was trying to undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors, while the Chinese said the US statement was sour grapes The Chinese embassy in Myanmar yesterday accused the US of “outrageously smearing” the China and driving a wedge with its Southeast Asian neighbors over the contested South China Sea and Hong Kong, as tensions mount between the superpowers. Responding to US claims Bthat eijing was undermining the sovereignty of its neighbors, the Chinese embassy said that US agencies abroad were doing “disgusting things” to contain China and had showed a “selfish, hypocritical, contemptible and ugly face.” The US last week hardened its position on the South China Sea, saying it would back countries in the region that challenge Beijing’s claim to about
Activists wore dog masks and held a mock canine funeral during their protests against dog meat consumption in South Korea yesterday, the first of three “dog meat days” in the country. Under a traditional calendar, yesterday is thought to be the first of the three hottest days in South Korea. Many South Koreans believe that eating dog meat or chicken soup on those days gives them strength to beat the heat. At one protest in central Seoul, about 10 activists held banners that read: “There are no edible dogs in the world.” The banners showed images of fresh fruit and vegetable that the
‘UNFOUNDED RISKS’: A Chinese government spokeswoman said that Beijing would fully and seriously evaluate this incident and take all measures to safeguard its firms China would take necessary measures in response to Britain’s “discriminatory” ban on Huawei Technologies Co, which has severely damaged Beijing’s investment confidence in the country, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said yesterday. “China is evaluating the UK actions that have betrayed free trade principles and will take necessary measures to resolutely defend Chinese firms’ legal rights,” ministry spokesman Gao Feng (高峰) said during a weekly briefing, without giving details. Gao urged Britain to “correct its wrong behavior” and protect its good trade ties with China. Washington accuses Huawei, the biggest maker of switching gear for phone and Internet companies, of being a security