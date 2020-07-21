World News Quick Take

Agencies





NICARAGUA

Ortega marks revolution

President Daniel Ortega on Sunday wore a mask as he presided over muted celebrations marking the 41st anniversary of the Sandinista revolution, although he has played down the COVID-19 pandemic and taken no measures to contain it. However, for the first time, the event at the Plaza de la Revolucion was limited to a small group of supporters, all young, and was not announced in advance. The 74-year-old president was accompanied by his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, army and police chiefs and other officials, most of whom are under US sanctions for human rights violations during anti-government protests and corruption.

GREECE

Ship crew kidnapped

Pirates have kidnapped more than a dozen Ukrainian and Russian crew members on a Greek-owned tanker off the coast of Benin in west Africa, the company said yesterday. The Gulf of Guinea, which includes the Nigerian coast, is among the world’s most dangerous waters as pirates regularly loot ships and kidnap sailors for ransom. Alison Management Corp said the MV Curacao Trader “was attacked by pirates approximately 210 miles [322km] off the coast of Benin on 17th July.” “Thirteen out of its 19 Ukrainian and Russian crew members have been taken hostage by the pirates. As a result the ship is currently drifting with limited manpower on board,” the Athens-based company said.

ECUADOR

Ex-leader’s party suspended

The National Electoral Council on Sunday suspended four political organizations, including the Fuerza Compromiso Social (FCS) party of former president Rafael Correa. The registrations for Podemos, FCS, Libertad es Pueblo and Justicia Social were left “without effect,” the council said after a virtual meeting. The nation’s highest electoral body responded to a request from the State Comptroller General’s office, which observed irregularities in the registration processes for the four political groups. The groups will not be able to participate in the elections next year for president and assembly members.

UNITED STATES

Son of judge shot dead

An assailant on Sunday shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge in New Jersey, and shot and injured her husband at the family home, the state’s chief district judge said. The shootings occurred at the North Brunswick home of District Judge Esther Salas, and killed her son, Daniel, Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson told reporters. Her husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, was injured, Wolfson said. The assailant posed as a delivery driver, according to a judiciary official who was not authorized to comment and spoke anonymously to reporters. They said Salas was in the basement at the time and was not injured and her husband is recovering from surgery.

NETHERLANDS

Helicopter crash kills two

A military helicopter has crashed into the Caribbean Sea near the island of Aruba, killing two of the crew, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement yesterday. The NH90 helicopter was nearing the end of a coast guard patrol when it crashed on Sunday afternoon near the island. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the ministry said. A pilot and a tactical coordinator were killed, while the two other crew members escaped without serious injury, Defense Chief Lieutenant Admiral Rob Bauer said.