Afghans are sharing accounts of violence linked to the Taliban on social media as anxiety grows as the US withdraws troops and attempts to usher peace talks with the militant group.
The accounts of alleged violence and human rights abuses posted with a hashtag phrase in Dari meaning “don’t redeem the Taliban” have been shared more than 100,000 times on Twitter.
Kabul-based Twitter user Ejaz Malikzada, 26, said that the message had gained traction as Afghan social media users sought to remind foreign powers not to sacrifice achievements on human rights made in the past few decades.
“By participating in this hashtag I want to tell those foreigners who insist on starting peace talks in Afghanistan, they have ignored or forgotten the crimes and violence committed by the Taliban against Afghan people,” he said.
Although millions of Afghans have no access to Twitter, for many, social media movements allow people to voice their concerns and share their grief from remote parts of the country.
The Taliban has carried out attacks that have killed thousands of civilians around the country as they waged an insurgency since their ouster from power.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for a number of attacks this month, the most recent last week when a car bomb exploded at a government compound.
During their 1996-2001 rule they enforced their strict interpretation of Islamic law under which women were barred from education or leaving the house without a male relative.
The group say that they have changed their approach to women’s rights and operations by government and foreign forces have also killed many civilians.
Yet many Afghans and human rights activists remain skeptical, saying they are concerned that impending US-brokered peace talks, aimed at ending more than 18 years of war, would not include adequate protection of human rights if the insurgent group returns to a role in formal power.
‘MAJOR ROADBLOCK’: While posing a threat to the local population, supply chains for COVID-19 relief products in other parts of the world are also affected Large parts of central and eastern China were reeling yesterday from the worst floods in decades as disruption mounted for key supply chains, including personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Wuhan and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang declared red alerts as heavy rain swelled rivers and lakes. Wuhan, on the banks of the Yangtze River where COVID-19 emerged late last year, warned residents to take precautions as water levels approached their maximum guaranteed safety level. The Three Gorges reservoir, which has been holding back more water to try to ease downstream flood risks, was more than
REGIONAL RIVALRY: The US embassy said Beijing was trying to undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors, while the Chinese said the US statement was sour grapes The Chinese embassy in Myanmar yesterday accused the US of “outrageously smearing” the China and driving a wedge with its Southeast Asian neighbors over the contested South China Sea and Hong Kong, as tensions mount between the superpowers. Responding to US claims Bthat eijing was undermining the sovereignty of its neighbors, the Chinese embassy said that US agencies abroad were doing “disgusting things” to contain China and had showed a “selfish, hypocritical, contemptible and ugly face.” The US last week hardened its position on the South China Sea, saying it would back countries in the region that challenge Beijing’s claim to about
Activists wore dog masks and held a mock canine funeral during their protests against dog meat consumption in South Korea yesterday, the first of three “dog meat days” in the country. Under a traditional calendar, yesterday is thought to be the first of the three hottest days in South Korea. Many South Koreans believe that eating dog meat or chicken soup on those days gives them strength to beat the heat. At one protest in central Seoul, about 10 activists held banners that read: “There are no edible dogs in the world.” The banners showed images of fresh fruit and vegetable that the
‘UNFOUNDED RISKS’: A Chinese government spokeswoman said that Beijing would fully and seriously evaluate this incident and take all measures to safeguard its firms China would take necessary measures in response to Britain’s “discriminatory” ban on Huawei Technologies Co, which has severely damaged Beijing’s investment confidence in the country, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said yesterday. “China is evaluating the UK actions that have betrayed free trade principles and will take necessary measures to resolutely defend Chinese firms’ legal rights,” ministry spokesman Gao Feng (高峰) said during a weekly briefing, without giving details. Gao urged Britain to “correct its wrong behavior” and protect its good trade ties with China. Washington accuses Huawei, the biggest maker of switching gear for phone and Internet companies, of being a security