Prominent democracy advocate Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) yesterday applied to run for a seat in the Hong Kong Legislative Council (LegCo), raising the prospect of a battle with authorities after being barred from running in previous polls.
Wong is one of more than a dozen young, more confrontational politicians who outshone old guard democrats in an unofficial opposition primary earlier this month in what many saw as a protest vote against the national security legislation imposed by Beijing.
The Sept. 6 vote will see the democratic opposition try to reclaim some political influence in the LegCo, which is stacked with Beijing loyalists. Only half its seats are directly elected.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Political analysts and democracy activists expect authorities will try to disqualify some candidates.
“With the threat of being extradited to China, with the uncertainty of being sent to a black jail in Beijing, with the possibility of facing a life sentence ... I still hope to run for office and receive people’s mandate, and let the world know that we will continue our fight until our last breath,” Wong, who sees himself as a prime target of the new law, told reporters.
“We hope to let the world know how we choose not to surrender, how we choose not to kowtow to China,” he added.
In the past four years, authorities have barred 18 democrats from running in elections, including Wong, the group Civil Rights Observer said.
Wong, who was 17 when he became the face of the 2014 student-led “Umbrella movement” protests, was not been a leading figure of the often violent protests that shook the territory last year.
He was disqualified from running in last year’s district council elections on the grounds that advocating for Hong Kong’s self-determination violated electoral law, which he described at the time as political censorship.
Wong has said he supports the idea of a non-binding referendum for people to have a say over Hong Kong’s future, but that he is against independence.
Additional reporting by AP
‘MAJOR ROADBLOCK’: While posing a threat to the local population, supply chains for COVID-19 relief products in other parts of the world are also affected Large parts of central and eastern China were reeling yesterday from the worst floods in decades as disruption mounted for key supply chains, including personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Wuhan and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang declared red alerts as heavy rain swelled rivers and lakes. Wuhan, on the banks of the Yangtze River where COVID-19 emerged late last year, warned residents to take precautions as water levels approached their maximum guaranteed safety level. The Three Gorges reservoir, which has been holding back more water to try to ease downstream flood risks, was more than
REGIONAL RIVALRY: The US embassy said Beijing was trying to undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors, while the Chinese said the US statement was sour grapes The Chinese embassy in Myanmar yesterday accused the US of “outrageously smearing” the China and driving a wedge with its Southeast Asian neighbors over the contested South China Sea and Hong Kong, as tensions mount between the superpowers. Responding to US claims Bthat eijing was undermining the sovereignty of its neighbors, the Chinese embassy said that US agencies abroad were doing “disgusting things” to contain China and had showed a “selfish, hypocritical, contemptible and ugly face.” The US last week hardened its position on the South China Sea, saying it would back countries in the region that challenge Beijing’s claim to about
Activists wore dog masks and held a mock canine funeral during their protests against dog meat consumption in South Korea yesterday, the first of three “dog meat days” in the country. Under a traditional calendar, yesterday is thought to be the first of the three hottest days in South Korea. Many South Koreans believe that eating dog meat or chicken soup on those days gives them strength to beat the heat. At one protest in central Seoul, about 10 activists held banners that read: “There are no edible dogs in the world.” The banners showed images of fresh fruit and vegetable that the
‘UNFOUNDED RISKS’: A Chinese government spokeswoman said that Beijing would fully and seriously evaluate this incident and take all measures to safeguard its firms China would take necessary measures in response to Britain’s “discriminatory” ban on Huawei Technologies Co, which has severely damaged Beijing’s investment confidence in the country, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said yesterday. “China is evaluating the UK actions that have betrayed free trade principles and will take necessary measures to resolutely defend Chinese firms’ legal rights,” ministry spokesman Gao Feng (高峰) said during a weekly briefing, without giving details. Gao urged Britain to “correct its wrong behavior” and protect its good trade ties with China. Washington accuses Huawei, the biggest maker of switching gear for phone and Internet companies, of being a security