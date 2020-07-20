World News Quick Take

Agencies





CANADA

Bus accident kills three

A glacier-viewing bus overturned on Saturday at a popular tourist spot in the Canadian Rockies, killing three people and seriously injuring several others, news reports said. The all-terrain vehicle rolled off the road near the Columbia Icefield in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canadian Broadcasting Corp said. Photographs published by the media showed the upturned red-and-white bus, equipped with monster-truck style tires for crossing ice, on a rocky slope below the road across the glacier’s moraine. The bus lost control and rolled down the hill, witness Vanja Krtolica told the Globe and Mail.

GREECE

Human traffickers arrested

Six people have been arrested on charges of facilitating the illegal transport of migrants from Greece to Italy with yachts, police said on Saturday. Police raids on the island of Corfu and in the region around Athens on Friday led to the arrest of five foreign nationals and a Greek man accused of taking part in a criminal organization that has been operating since June last year. According to a police statement, its members bought vessels, mainly yachts, that could carry at least 15 people, and declared the owners to be Bulgarian for the most part. Migrants willing to pay 5,500 euros (US$6,300) were sent to Corfu by land in groups of four, where they were booked into hotels. The foreign-flagged yachts were then brought to nearby ports where the migrants could board discretely.

UNITED KINGDOM

Russia denies hacking

Russia’s ambassador to London has denied accusations by the country and its allies of helping hackers target labs conducting COVID-19 vaccine research, in a British television interview to be broadcast yesterday. Andrei Kelin said the allegations on Thursday by the UK, the US and Canada that a hacking group called APT29 was behind the online attacks, and “almost certainly” linked to Russian intelligence, made “no sense.” “I don’t believe in this story at all, there is no sense in it,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, adding that he had learned about the hacking collective’s existence from British media reports. “In this world, to attribute any kind of computer hackers to any country, it is impossible,” he said.

PAKISTAN

Elephant to be transferred

A court on Saturday approved the relocation of an elephant to a sprawling animal sanctuary in Cambodia after animal rights advocates launched a campaign saying that the elephant that spent three decades in the nation was being mistreated at the capital’s small zoo, officials said. The decision was hailed by the World Wide Fund for Nature, which said its representative in the country “has been part of the continuous efforts to address welfare issues regarding Kaavan,” the 33-year-old elephant that was given to the nation in 1985 by Sri Lanka.

BURUNDI

Officials nabbed for robbery

Police have arrested 12 people, including local administrators, on charges of robbing residents returning from neighboring Tanzania, a police spokesman said. The arrests in southern Makamba Province took place two days after Minister of Security Gervais Ndirakobuca warned police and administration officials against engaging in bribery and other corrupt practices. The 12 arrested included three administration officials, police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said.