CANADA
Bus accident kills three
A glacier-viewing bus overturned on Saturday at a popular tourist spot in the Canadian Rockies, killing three people and seriously injuring several others, news reports said. The all-terrain vehicle rolled off the road near the Columbia Icefield in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canadian Broadcasting Corp said. Photographs published by the media showed the upturned red-and-white bus, equipped with monster-truck style tires for crossing ice, on a rocky slope below the road across the glacier’s moraine. The bus lost control and rolled down the hill, witness Vanja Krtolica told the Globe and Mail.
GREECE
Human traffickers arrested
Six people have been arrested on charges of facilitating the illegal transport of migrants from Greece to Italy with yachts, police said on Saturday. Police raids on the island of Corfu and in the region around Athens on Friday led to the arrest of five foreign nationals and a Greek man accused of taking part in a criminal organization that has been operating since June last year. According to a police statement, its members bought vessels, mainly yachts, that could carry at least 15 people, and declared the owners to be Bulgarian for the most part. Migrants willing to pay 5,500 euros (US$6,300) were sent to Corfu by land in groups of four, where they were booked into hotels. The foreign-flagged yachts were then brought to nearby ports where the migrants could board discretely.
UNITED KINGDOM
Russia denies hacking
Russia’s ambassador to London has denied accusations by the country and its allies of helping hackers target labs conducting COVID-19 vaccine research, in a British television interview to be broadcast yesterday. Andrei Kelin said the allegations on Thursday by the UK, the US and Canada that a hacking group called APT29 was behind the online attacks, and “almost certainly” linked to Russian intelligence, made “no sense.” “I don’t believe in this story at all, there is no sense in it,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, adding that he had learned about the hacking collective’s existence from British media reports. “In this world, to attribute any kind of computer hackers to any country, it is impossible,” he said.
PAKISTAN
Elephant to be transferred
A court on Saturday approved the relocation of an elephant to a sprawling animal sanctuary in Cambodia after animal rights advocates launched a campaign saying that the elephant that spent three decades in the nation was being mistreated at the capital’s small zoo, officials said. The decision was hailed by the World Wide Fund for Nature, which said its representative in the country “has been part of the continuous efforts to address welfare issues regarding Kaavan,” the 33-year-old elephant that was given to the nation in 1985 by Sri Lanka.
BURUNDI
Officials nabbed for robbery
Police have arrested 12 people, including local administrators, on charges of robbing residents returning from neighboring Tanzania, a police spokesman said. The arrests in southern Makamba Province took place two days after Minister of Security Gervais Ndirakobuca warned police and administration officials against engaging in bribery and other corrupt practices. The 12 arrested included three administration officials, police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said.
‘MAJOR ROADBLOCK’: While posing a threat to the local population, supply chains for COVID-19 relief products in other parts of the world are also affected Large parts of central and eastern China were reeling yesterday from the worst floods in decades as disruption mounted for key supply chains, including personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Wuhan and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang declared red alerts as heavy rain swelled rivers and lakes. Wuhan, on the banks of the Yangtze River where COVID-19 emerged late last year, warned residents to take precautions as water levels approached their maximum guaranteed safety level. The Three Gorges reservoir, which has been holding back more water to try to ease downstream flood risks, was more than
Activists wore dog masks and held a mock canine funeral during their protests against dog meat consumption in South Korea yesterday, the first of three “dog meat days” in the country. Under a traditional calendar, yesterday is thought to be the first of the three hottest days in South Korea. Many South Koreans believe that eating dog meat or chicken soup on those days gives them strength to beat the heat. At one protest in central Seoul, about 10 activists held banners that read: “There are no edible dogs in the world.” The banners showed images of fresh fruit and vegetable that the
‘UNFOUNDED RISKS’: A Chinese government spokeswoman said that Beijing would fully and seriously evaluate this incident and take all measures to safeguard its firms China would take necessary measures in response to Britain’s “discriminatory” ban on Huawei Technologies Co, which has severely damaged Beijing’s investment confidence in the country, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said yesterday. “China is evaluating the UK actions that have betrayed free trade principles and will take necessary measures to resolutely defend Chinese firms’ legal rights,” ministry spokesman Gao Feng (高峰) said during a weekly briefing, without giving details. Gao urged Britain to “correct its wrong behavior” and protect its good trade ties with China. Washington accuses Huawei, the biggest maker of switching gear for phone and Internet companies, of being a security
NATIONWIDE TRIAL: Higher levels of antibodies than in most COVID-19 patients were found in trial participants, allowing the US vaccine candidate to advance to stage three US biotech company Moderna on Tuesday said it would enter the third and final stage of human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, after promising early results were published in an influential journal. It would recruit 30,000 participants in the US, with half to receive its RNA-based vaccine candidate, and the other half to receive a placebo. The trial is designed to show whether the vaccine is safe and can prevent COVID-19 infections, or -— if people still get infected — whether it can prevent the infection progressing toward symptoms or at least lead to lighter symptoms. The study is