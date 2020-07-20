France, Italy and Germany are “ready to consider” sanctions on foreign powers violating an arms embargo in Libya, a joint statement by their leaders said on Saturday.
The statement did not directly name any foreign actors funneling arms to Libya, but multiple powers have been sending fighters and weapons, fueling a bloody proxy war that reflects wider geopolitical rifts and divisions in the Middle East and within NATO.
While forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar are backed by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, the UN-recognized unity government is fighting back with Turkey’s support.
“We ... urge all foreign actors to end their increasing interference and to fully respect the arms embargo established by the United Nations Security Council,” the statement said.
“We are ready to consider the possible use of sanctions should breaches to the embargo at sea, on land or in the air continue,” it added.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said they therefore “look forward to the proposals the EU high representative/vice president will make to this end.”
Voicing “grave concerns” over the escalating military tensions in Libya, they urged “all Libyan parties and their foreign supporters for an immediate cessation of fighting and for a stop of the ongoing military build-up throughout the country.”
In Brussels for a crunch EU summit on hammering out a huge recovery fund for the bloc, the three European leaders had met on the sidelines of the meeting to discuss the deteriorating situation in Libya.
Since 2015, a power struggle has pitted the UN-recognized, Tripoli-based Government of National Accord against forces loyal to Haftar, who is based in eastern Benghazi.
‘MAJOR ROADBLOCK’: While posing a threat to the local population, supply chains for COVID-19 relief products in other parts of the world are also affected Large parts of central and eastern China were reeling yesterday from the worst floods in decades as disruption mounted for key supply chains, including personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Wuhan and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang declared red alerts as heavy rain swelled rivers and lakes. Wuhan, on the banks of the Yangtze River where COVID-19 emerged late last year, warned residents to take precautions as water levels approached their maximum guaranteed safety level. The Three Gorges reservoir, which has been holding back more water to try to ease downstream flood risks, was more than
Activists wore dog masks and held a mock canine funeral during their protests against dog meat consumption in South Korea yesterday, the first of three “dog meat days” in the country. Under a traditional calendar, yesterday is thought to be the first of the three hottest days in South Korea. Many South Koreans believe that eating dog meat or chicken soup on those days gives them strength to beat the heat. At one protest in central Seoul, about 10 activists held banners that read: “There are no edible dogs in the world.” The banners showed images of fresh fruit and vegetable that the
‘UNFOUNDED RISKS’: A Chinese government spokeswoman said that Beijing would fully and seriously evaluate this incident and take all measures to safeguard its firms China would take necessary measures in response to Britain’s “discriminatory” ban on Huawei Technologies Co, which has severely damaged Beijing’s investment confidence in the country, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said yesterday. “China is evaluating the UK actions that have betrayed free trade principles and will take necessary measures to resolutely defend Chinese firms’ legal rights,” ministry spokesman Gao Feng (高峰) said during a weekly briefing, without giving details. Gao urged Britain to “correct its wrong behavior” and protect its good trade ties with China. Washington accuses Huawei, the biggest maker of switching gear for phone and Internet companies, of being a security
NATIONWIDE TRIAL: Higher levels of antibodies than in most COVID-19 patients were found in trial participants, allowing the US vaccine candidate to advance to stage three US biotech company Moderna on Tuesday said it would enter the third and final stage of human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, after promising early results were published in an influential journal. It would recruit 30,000 participants in the US, with half to receive its RNA-based vaccine candidate, and the other half to receive a placebo. The trial is designed to show whether the vaccine is safe and can prevent COVID-19 infections, or -— if people still get infected — whether it can prevent the infection progressing toward symptoms or at least lead to lighter symptoms. The study is