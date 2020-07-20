Protesters trying to topple a Christopher Columbus statue in downtown Chicago’s Grant Park on Friday evening clashed with police who used batons to beat people and made at least a dozen arrests after they say protesters targeted them with fireworks, rocks and other items.
The clash unfolded after at least 1,000 people tried to swarm the statue in a failed attempt to topple it following a rally in support of black and indigenous people.
Police said 18 officers were injured and at least 12 people were arrested during the clash.
Four protesters were also hurt during the confrontation, which led local elected officials and advocates to condemn the officers’ tactics.
“We unequivocally condemn [Chicago] Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision to send the Chicago police to beat, arrest, and terrorize the demonstrators and journalists gathered in Grant Park tonight,” a group of elected officials said in a statement.
The statement was signed by several members of the Chicago City Council, including Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor and Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez, and two members of the Illinois General Assembly: state Representative Delia Ramirez and state Senator Robert Peters.
Lightfoot on Saturday said that she “will always fight for the rights of individuals to peacefully protest on any issue,” but added that “a portion of the protesters turned violent” during Friday’s gathering.
“A number of individuals came with frozen water bottles, rocks, bottles, cans and other gear to throw at officers. People in the crowd also threw fireworks and other incendiary devices at police, causing injury in several cases. These violent acts are unacceptable and put everyone at risk,” she said in a statement.
The mayor said reports of excessive force by officers during their response to the protest “are also unacceptable” and urged anyone who believes they were mistreated by police to file a complaint with the city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
Local news site Block Club Chicago reported that one protester, an 18-year-old woman, had several of her front teeth knocked out when an officer punched her.
It also shared a video of that assault and a photograph of the woman’s bloodied mouth and missing teeth. It identified her as Miracle Boyd, a member of the anti-gun violence group GoodKids MadCity.
The police department said in a statement that officers assembled in the park as the protesters converged there and were “providing security and protecting their First Amendment right to peacefully assemble.”
It said that as demonstrators approached the statue “some members of the crowd turned on the police and used the protest to attack officers with fireworks, rocks, frozen bottles and other objects.”
Amika Tendaji, an organizer for the protest, during which people sprayed the statue with slogans, including “Decolonize Chicago” and “Black Lives Matter,” decried the officers’ use of force to protect a statue.
