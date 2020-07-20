British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he would only impose another nationwide COVID-19 lockdown as a last resort, comparing the tool to “a nuclear deterrent” in an interview yesterday.
Johnson, who is hoping that the UK will return to “normality” by Christmas, despite fears of a second wave of cases over winter, said the country was getting better at tackling the virus.
The UK has been among the worst-hit countries in the world by COVID-19, registering the highest death toll in Europe.
Photo: Reuters
Meanwhile, its economy has been battered by a months-long lockdown that has only been gradually eased over the past few weeks — and which Johnson is desperate to repair by avoiding another national shutdown.
“I can’t abandon that tool any more than I would abandon a nuclear deterrent,” he told the Daily Telegraph in a wide-ranging interview to mark the end of his first year in Downing Street. “But it is like a nuclear deterrent, I certainly don’t want to use it. And nor do I think we will be in that position again.”
Johnson said health authorities were “getting much better at spotting the disease and isolating it locally,” while also learning more about who it affects most and how it is spread.
The British prime minister on Friday sketched out a timetable for easing the remaining lockdown measures in England, including lifting homeworking guidance and reopening sports stadiums and live theater.
Current government advice is for employees to work from home where they can, but under the new proposals employers would have “more discretion” to urge staff to return.
Despite Johnson’s optimism and desire for a return to normal, his chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, on Friday said that social distancing needed to continue “for a long period of time.”
The government’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, agreed, judging the risk of a second wave of infection to be “high.”
‘MAJOR ROADBLOCK’: While posing a threat to the local population, supply chains for COVID-19 relief products in other parts of the world are also affected Large parts of central and eastern China were reeling yesterday from the worst floods in decades as disruption mounted for key supply chains, including personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Wuhan and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang declared red alerts as heavy rain swelled rivers and lakes. Wuhan, on the banks of the Yangtze River where COVID-19 emerged late last year, warned residents to take precautions as water levels approached their maximum guaranteed safety level. The Three Gorges reservoir, which has been holding back more water to try to ease downstream flood risks, was more than
Activists wore dog masks and held a mock canine funeral during their protests against dog meat consumption in South Korea yesterday, the first of three “dog meat days” in the country. Under a traditional calendar, yesterday is thought to be the first of the three hottest days in South Korea. Many South Koreans believe that eating dog meat or chicken soup on those days gives them strength to beat the heat. At one protest in central Seoul, about 10 activists held banners that read: “There are no edible dogs in the world.” The banners showed images of fresh fruit and vegetable that the
‘UNFOUNDED RISKS’: A Chinese government spokeswoman said that Beijing would fully and seriously evaluate this incident and take all measures to safeguard its firms China would take necessary measures in response to Britain’s “discriminatory” ban on Huawei Technologies Co, which has severely damaged Beijing’s investment confidence in the country, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said yesterday. “China is evaluating the UK actions that have betrayed free trade principles and will take necessary measures to resolutely defend Chinese firms’ legal rights,” ministry spokesman Gao Feng (高峰) said during a weekly briefing, without giving details. Gao urged Britain to “correct its wrong behavior” and protect its good trade ties with China. Washington accuses Huawei, the biggest maker of switching gear for phone and Internet companies, of being a security
NATIONWIDE TRIAL: Higher levels of antibodies than in most COVID-19 patients were found in trial participants, allowing the US vaccine candidate to advance to stage three US biotech company Moderna on Tuesday said it would enter the third and final stage of human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, after promising early results were published in an influential journal. It would recruit 30,000 participants in the US, with half to receive its RNA-based vaccine candidate, and the other half to receive a placebo. The trial is designed to show whether the vaccine is safe and can prevent COVID-19 infections, or -— if people still get infected — whether it can prevent the infection progressing toward symptoms or at least lead to lighter symptoms. The study is