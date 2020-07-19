World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Meth kingpin executed

The government on Friday put to death an Iowa chemistry student-turned-meth kingpin convicted of killing five people, the third execution by the federal government in a week. Dustin Honken, who prosecutors said killed key witnesses to stop them from testifying in his drugs case, received a lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. Two others were also put to death during the week after a hiatus of nearly 20 years.

MEXICO

Cartel defies president

A video depicting a sprawling military-style convoy of one of the country’s most powerful drug cartels circulated on social networks on Friday just as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador visited the criminal group’s heartland. In the two-minute clip, members of the fearsome Jalisco New Generation Cartel stand in fatigues alongside a seemingly endless procession of armored vehicles. “Only Mencho’s people,” members of the cartel shout, pumping their fists and flashing their long guns. The cry was a salute to their leader, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, one of the country’s most-wanted drug lords. The video’s release coincided with Lopez Obrador’s visit to the states of Guanajuato, Jalisco and Colima, some of the cartel’s strongholds.

PHILIPPINES

Ministry defends new law

The Department of Foreign Affairs has told the US Congress that political freedoms and human rights would be respected as concerns linger over an anti-terrorism law that took effect yesterday. President Rodrigo Duterte early this month signed a stricter anti-terrorism bill, condemned by critics and rights groups as a weapon to target opponents and stifle free speech. “The Philippines remains committed to the protection of civil and political liberties as well as human rights,” its embassy in Washington said in a letter to 50 US representatives dated Thursday and made available to the media yesterday. “The Anti-Terrorism Act itself strongly mandates that human rights be absolute and protected at all times,” it added.

ISRAEL

New lockdowns announced

The government on Friday announced sweeping new restrictions in response to a new surge in COVID-19 cases, including weekend closures of many businesses and limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery. The government announced the restrictions after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “interim steps” were needed to avoid another general lockdown. Netanyahu has faced widespread criticism and protests in the past few days over his government’s handling of the pandemic and the economic fallout from an earlier lockdown. Gyms and exercise studios would be closed except for use by competitive athletes and beaches would be closed on weekends, beginning later this month. The Israeli weekend is Friday and Saturday.

UNITED STATES

Suspect held in CEO killing

A person was on Friday taken into police custody in the killing of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered inside his luxury Manhattan condo, two law enforcement officials said. The person in custody had worked as Fahim Saleh’s personal assistant, the officials told reporters. The officials were not authorized to discuss the case and spoke on the condition of anonymity. One of them identified the suspect as 21-year-old Tyrese Haspil.