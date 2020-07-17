US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo downplayed the possibility of another summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before the US presidential election in November, saying that Trump would only want to engage if there were real prospects of progress.
Pompeo’s comments at a forum in Washington on Wednesday followed repeated North Korean statements saying that Pyongyang would no longer gift Trump high-profile meetings he could boast as foreign policy achievements when it is not being substantially rewarded in return.
“The North Koreans have given mixed signals, but the truth is President Trump only wants to engage in a summit if we believe there’s a sufficient likelihood that we can make real progress in achieving the outcomes that were set forth in Singapore,” Pompeo said at the event hosted by The Hill, referring to the first Trump-Kim summit in June 2018.
Photo: Reuters
“You need to have a willing partner and the North Koreans have chosen at this point in time not to engage in a way that can lead to a potential solution. We hope they’ll change their mind,” Pompeo added.
Trump and Kim have met three times since embarking on high-stakes nuclear diplomacy in 2018, beginning with their meeting in Singapore, where they issued vague vows for a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula without describing when and how it would occur.
However, negotiations have faltered since their second summit in Vietnam in February last year, where the US rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capability.
Some analysts believe North Korea would avoid serious talks with the US, before attempting an eventual return to negotiations after the November election.
They say North Korea likely does not want to make any commitments or concessions when there is a chance US leadership could change, but others say another Trump-Kim meeting would not be impossible.
Trump could opt for something dramatic to improve his sliding poll numbers, while Kim could see a window of opportunity closing with a Trump presidency, and attempt a quick exchange between reversible denuclearization steps and hard-to-reverse sanctions relief.
‘SUICIDE’: Media reports said Park Won-soon went missing on Thursday after a staff member filed a sexual harassment claim against him this week Seoul mayor Park Won-soon, viewed as a potential candidate for the 2022 presidential election, was found dead of an apparent suicide hours after he was reported missing, police said, adding that he was the subject of an undisclosed investigation. In a note he is thought to have left behind on his desk, Park offered his apologies. “I thank everyone who was with me in my life. I apologize to my family for only making them suffer from pain,” according to the note that was released by his office yesterday. Park, in his letter, asked to be cremated and have his remains spread
RISKY BUSINESS: The Chinese firm has stockpiled 500,000 pieces of 5G equipment not covered by US sanctions, but fears a wider ban could be announced in the UK Huawei Technologies Co believes it can supply 5G hardware unaffected by US sanctions to the UK for the next five years, sidestepping the expected conclusion of British emergency review on Tuesday. The company has stockpiled 500,000 pieces of kit, but fears a wider ban on its equipment is to be unveiled to placate rebel British Conservative Party lawmakers, who say that the Chinese supplier represents a national security risk. The British government on Friday said that it was “very likely” that British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden would make a statement to parliament on Tuesday
Scientists in Singapore are hoping to perfect a new method of power generation driven largely by shadows, with the hope that it could one day help highly urbanized cities power themselves. The shadow-effect energy generator (SEG) being developed by the National University of Singapore has the potential to harness power like solar cells, but without needing open spaces with uninterrupted light. To work effectively, the SEG requires both light and dark and, like solar panels, relies on light to shine on silicon to energize electrons. However, using panels that feature a thin layer of either gold, silver, platinum or tungsten, the difference in
ALLEGED CONFLICT INTEREST: Two family members of the Canadian PM have received money from an organization that was later granted a larg e federal project For the third time in as many years, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday found himself at the center of a political firestorm — this time over the awarding of a lucrative government contract to a charity that also paid hefty sums to members of his family. Canada’s Conservative opposition has demanded a police investigation to uncover whether fraud was committed in the granting of the C$900 million (US$662.064 million) contract to WE Charity in June. The organization has admitted paying nearly C$300,000 to Trudeau’s mother, brother and wife for speaking engagements. Trudeau said he had part in negotiations with the charity