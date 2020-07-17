Mock funeral for dog in Seoul on ‘dog meat day’

AP, SEOUL





Activists wore dog masks and held a mock canine funeral during their protests against dog meat consumption in South Korea yesterday, the first of three “dog meat days” in the country.

Under a traditional calendar, yesterday is thought to be the first of the three hottest days in South Korea.

Many South Koreans believe that eating dog meat or chicken soup on those days gives them strength to beat the heat.

A South Korean animal rights activist yesterday bows in front of a picture of a dog during a rally opposing South Korea’s culture of eating dog meat near the presidential Blue House in Seoul. Photo: AP

At one protest in central Seoul, about 10 activists held banners that read: “There are no edible dogs in the world.”

The banners showed images of fresh fruit and vegetable that the activists said South Koreans should eat on the three days instead of dog meat.

Earlier yesterday, about 20 other activists held a similar anti-dog meat rally nearby. They bowed and laid white flowers before a framed photograph of a dog in a mock funeral for the animal.

The activists raised placards with image of dogs confined in cages and the words “Stop dog meat.”

Eating dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea.

However, restaurants that serve dog meat are a dwindling business as younger people find the meat a less attractive dining option.

Dogs and other pets are growing in popularity, and a survey in 2018 indicated that about 80 percent of South Koreans had not eaten dog meat in the previous year.

However, many people still oppose outlawing the consumption of dog meat because they view it as surrendering to Western pressure.

Some older people also believe that dog meat enhances sexual stamina.