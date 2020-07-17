Tokyo yesterday reported a daily record of COVID-19 cases, heightening concerns that cases are spreading in communities and spilling beyond the capital.
The city saw 286 new cases, the highest count for a single day, according to reporting by public broadcaster NHK.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters earlier that day that the city had conducted more than 4,000 tests.
Photo: AP Kyodo News
The growing number of cases caused the national government to backtrack on a widely panned campaign aimed at promoting regional tourism.
While the initial flare-up in Tokyo came from nightclubs, with an increase in cases due to more aggressive testing of bar workers, authorities expressed concern that more cases are now stemming from people getting infected in restaurants and at workplaces.
COVID-19 is not just spreading more widely across sectors, but also across the country.
Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures, which border Tokyo, saw the most infections since the lifting of the state of emergency on May 25, while Osaka, the country’s second-largest economic area, had more than 60 cases for a second consecutive day, according to NHK reporting.
A tally by broadcaster TBS counted 502 infections nationwide as of 6pm.
A campaign to spur domestic tourism set to start next week would now exclude visitors to and from Tokyo, Japanese Minister of Land, Infrastructure Transport and Tourism Kazuyoshi Akaba said, reacting to public concern that the campaign is likely to help spread COVID-19 around the nation.
Officials had been adamant that the program, which is set to give tourists discounts and coupons to boost regional spending, would go ahead as planned in an attempt to support the travel industry devastated by a drop in foreign visitors to nearly zero.
Many regional politicians urged the government to rethink the campaign, fearing that visitors from the capital and other urban areas would end up spreading COVID-19 to regions that have been relatively lightly affected.
Although officials have called for increased caution, they have so far maintained that there is no need for a broad closure of businesses.
The medical system was not strained, and a majority of new cases came from younger people, authorities said.
In Tokyo, there were 721 hospitalizations as of Wednesday, with just eight listed as serious.
However, the city government has struck a harsher tone in the past few days, with Koike saying that she might issue business closure requests if needed.
‘SUICIDE’: Media reports said Park Won-soon went missing on Thursday after a staff member filed a sexual harassment claim against him this week Seoul mayor Park Won-soon, viewed as a potential candidate for the 2022 presidential election, was found dead of an apparent suicide hours after he was reported missing, police said, adding that he was the subject of an undisclosed investigation. In a note he is thought to have left behind on his desk, Park offered his apologies. “I thank everyone who was with me in my life. I apologize to my family for only making them suffer from pain,” according to the note that was released by his office yesterday. Park, in his letter, asked to be cremated and have his remains spread
RISKY BUSINESS: The Chinese firm has stockpiled 500,000 pieces of 5G equipment not covered by US sanctions, but fears a wider ban could be announced in the UK Huawei Technologies Co believes it can supply 5G hardware unaffected by US sanctions to the UK for the next five years, sidestepping the expected conclusion of British emergency review on Tuesday. The company has stockpiled 500,000 pieces of kit, but fears a wider ban on its equipment is to be unveiled to placate rebel British Conservative Party lawmakers, who say that the Chinese supplier represents a national security risk. The British government on Friday said that it was “very likely” that British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden would make a statement to parliament on Tuesday
Scientists in Singapore are hoping to perfect a new method of power generation driven largely by shadows, with the hope that it could one day help highly urbanized cities power themselves. The shadow-effect energy generator (SEG) being developed by the National University of Singapore has the potential to harness power like solar cells, but without needing open spaces with uninterrupted light. To work effectively, the SEG requires both light and dark and, like solar panels, relies on light to shine on silicon to energize electrons. However, using panels that feature a thin layer of either gold, silver, platinum or tungsten, the difference in
ALLEGED CONFLICT INTEREST: Two family members of the Canadian PM have received money from an organization that was later granted a larg e federal project For the third time in as many years, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday found himself at the center of a political firestorm — this time over the awarding of a lucrative government contract to a charity that also paid hefty sums to members of his family. Canada’s Conservative opposition has demanded a police investigation to uncover whether fraud was committed in the granting of the C$900 million (US$662.064 million) contract to WE Charity in June. The organization has admitted paying nearly C$300,000 to Trudeau’s mother, brother and wife for speaking engagements. Trudeau said he had part in negotiations with the charity