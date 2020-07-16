World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

Lockdowns reimposed

The number of COVID-19 cases in the nation is approaching 1 million after a surge of 29,429 new cases yesterday, prompting authorities to reimpose lockdowns in high-risk areas in nearly a dozen states in the nation that now has a total of 936,181 cases. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also reported another 582 deaths for a total of 24,309. A lockdown was imposed in Bihar state, where nearly 2.5 million migrant workers have returned in the past few weeks. Technology hub Bengaluru was also put under a lockdown.

SOUTH AFRICA

President warns of ‘crisis’

The nation on Tuesday surpassed the UK in its number of confirmed COVID-19 cases as President Cyril Ramaphosa warned of “the gravest crisis in the history of our democracy.” The nation has the world’s eighth-highest number of cases at 298,292, which represents nearly half of all the confirmed cases on the African continent.

AUSTRALIA

Lockdown violatiors fined

Pokemon Go enthusiasts and KFC guests are among hundreds fined since Melbourne entered a second COVID-19 lockdown, police said on Wednesday. About 5 million people in and around the nation’s second-largest city have been subjected to stay-at-home orders since last week after a surge in COVID-19 cases. Police in Victoria state have handed out more than 500 fines in six days, totalling A$902,000 (US$631,000). Among them were two men caught playing Pokemon Go in their car, a group who claimed to be “charging their phones” at a friend’s home, and a man who sat down with his meal at a KFC restaurant and refused to leave.

INDONESIA

Floods leave 16 dead

Flash floods and landslides have killed at least 16 people and displaced hundreds in North Luwu district on Sulawesi, National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure officials said yesterday. Search and rescue officials were still looking for 23 people missing after the floods struck the district of South Sulawesi Province, agency spokesman Raditya Jati said.

HONG KONG

Activists, localists top polls

Young activists and localist candidates dominated the unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend. Candidates who emerged at the top of the polls were in their 40s or younger in every constituency polled, and included activists such as prominent democracy advocate Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) and Jimmy Sham (岑子傑), who helped organize many of last year’s anti-government protests as the convener of the Civil Human Rights Front. Lawmakers such as Ted Hui (許智?) and Eddie Chu (朱凱迪), known for their vocal and outspoken criticism in Legislative Council meetings, also took top spots.

SOUTH KOREA

Seoul to probe mayor claims

Seoul City Government yesterday said that it would launch an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding former mayor Park Won-soon, who was found dead after one of his secretaries filed a complaint claiming years long abuse. “By forming a joint investigation committee of government officials and civic experts, we will ensure fairness and objectiveness of the investigation,” city spokesman Hwang In-sik told a news conference. “We will discuss with women’s rights organizations and other groups to determine how the committee will be formed and operated and when it could start.”

AZERBAIJAN

Twelve dead in clashes

At least 11 troops and a civilian were on Tuesday killed in a third day of fighting with Armenia. The fighting between the arch-foes in the South Caucasus is the heaviest in years. All-out war between the ex-Soviet republics could have wider implications and pit regional rivals Russia and Turkey against each other. The government said that seven of its troops and a civilian had died, and Armenia said that four of its troops had been killed — its first reported fatalities in the clashes. Sixteen people have been killed from both sides since Sunday.

UNITED STATES

Bader Ginsburg hospitalized

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 87-year-old anchor of its liberal faction, has been hospitalized for a suspected infection, the court said on Tuesday. Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, early on Tuesday after first going to her regular Washington hospital with fever and chills. She underwent an endoscopic procedure “to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August,” the court said in a statement. Ginsburg “is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment,” it added.

UNITED STATES

Maxwell pleads not guilty

Ghislaine Maxwell on Tuesday pleaded not guilty in a New York court to sex trafficking minors for her former partner, financier Jeffrey Epstein, as a judge denied her bail. “Not guilty, your honor,” said Maxwell, who showed no emotion during the more than two-hour-long hearing in which one of her alleged victims called her a “sexual predator.”