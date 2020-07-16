Tokyo is on its highest COVID-19 alert level after a spike in new cases, the city’s governor said yesterday, as experts said the rising number of infections were a clear “red flag.”
However, the move to “red” alert does not mean the city would ask businesses to close or events to be postponed. Even during a national state of emergency in April, there was no “lockdown” in Japan as seen in many other nations.
“The experts just told us that the situation of infections is at the fourth level of the four-level system, which means ‘the infections seem to be spreading,’” Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said at a meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her comments came after a panel of experts said that the city was seeing a spike in younger people infected with the virus, with cases in nightlife areas, but also workplaces and in families.
“Our assessment is that we cannot but say this is the red flag, the highest level, if we simply look at numbers,” said Norio Ohmagari, an expert on the panel.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a nationwide state of emergency in late May and appears to have little appetite to reintroduce it, with the economy suffering its first recession since 2015, but new daily cases have climbed after the state of emergency was removed, reaching a fresh record last week of 243 in Tokyo, the epicenter of the fresh outbreak.
Authorities say many of the new cases come from nightlife entertainment districts in the capital, and those infected appear to be mostly people in their 20s and 30s, who are less likely to become seriously ill.
As of yesterday, there were only seven people requiring intensive care for COVID-19 and authorities said that the medical system is in better shape than at the height of the previous wave in April.
Japan has had 22,849 COVID-19 cases and 984 deaths since the disease was first detected in the nation. No one has died of COVID-19 in Tokyo for three weeks.
INTERNET CURBS: People are rushing to erase their digital footprints after police given powers over online activity, although it might take years for the full effect to be felt At midnight on Tuesday, the Great Firewall of China, the vast apparatus that limits the country’s Internet, appeared to descend on Hong Kong. Unveiling expanded police powers as part of contentious new national security legislation, the Hong Kong government enabled police to censor online speech, and force Internet service providers to hand over user information and shut down platforms. Many residents, already anxious since the legislation took effect last week, rushed to erase their digital footprint of any signs of dissent or support for the past year of protests. Hong Kong Legislator Charles Mok (莫乃光), a pro-democracy member of the Legislative
‘SUICIDE’: Media reports said Park Won-soon went missing on Thursday after a staff member filed a sexual harassment claim against him this week Seoul mayor Park Won-soon, viewed as a potential candidate for the 2022 presidential election, was found dead of an apparent suicide hours after he was reported missing, police said, adding that he was the subject of an undisclosed investigation. In a note he is thought to have left behind on his desk, Park offered his apologies. “I thank everyone who was with me in my life. I apologize to my family for only making them suffer from pain,” according to the note that was released by his office yesterday. Park, in his letter, asked to be cremated and have his remains spread
RISKY BUSINESS: The Chinese firm has stockpiled 500,000 pieces of 5G equipment not covered by US sanctions, but fears a wider ban could be announced in the UK Huawei Technologies Co believes it can supply 5G hardware unaffected by US sanctions to the UK for the next five years, sidestepping the expected conclusion of British emergency review on Tuesday. The company has stockpiled 500,000 pieces of kit, but fears a wider ban on its equipment is to be unveiled to placate rebel British Conservative Party lawmakers, who say that the Chinese supplier represents a national security risk. The British government on Friday said that it was “very likely” that British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden would make a statement to parliament on Tuesday
“Leaving a place that I love was very difficult. We’re all Hong Kong people who come out to protest because we love Hong Kong. But now we are forced to leave.” *Jay* is a former Hong Kong resident who attended many of last year’s protests, including on the front lines. He was arrested and charged with riot offenses, but fled the territory when he was being released on bail several months ago. He is now among dozens of Hong Kong residents seeking political asylum in Australia, and he has no expectation of returning home. “When I was taking the bus to the