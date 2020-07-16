Virus Outbreak: Moderna vaccine ready for final trial

NATIONWIDE TRIAL: Higher levels of antibodies than in most COVID-19 patients were found in trial participants, allowing the US vaccine candidate to advance to stage three

AFP, WASHINGTON





US biotech company Moderna on Tuesday said it would enter the third and final stage of human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, after promising early results were published in an influential journal.

It would recruit 30,000 participants in the US, with half to receive its RNA-based vaccine candidate, and the other half to receive a placebo.

The trial is designed to show whether the vaccine is safe and can prevent COVID-19 infections, or -— if people still get infected — whether it can prevent the infection progressing toward symptoms or at least lead to lighter symptoms.

The study is set to run until Oct. 27, 2022, according to US government data.

The announcement came after the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday published results from the first stage of Moderna’s vaccine trial, which showed that the first 45 participants developed antibodies to the virus.

Moderna, currently at the second stage with its vaccine candidate, is considered to be in a leading position in the global race to find a vaccine against COVID-19.

Chinese pharma company SinoVac’s candidate is also at stage two.

Russian news agency TASS on Sunday announced that Russian researchers have completed clinical trials for a vaccine, though they have not shared their data.

Scientists caution that the first vaccines to come to market might not be the most effective or safest.

Moderna had previously published “interim results” from the first stage of its trial in a press release on its Web site in May.

These showed that the vaccine had generated immune responses in eight patients, a result called “encouraging” by Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is codeveloping the vaccine.

However, some in the scientific community said they would reserve judgment until they saw the full results in peer-reviewed form.

According to the new paper, 45 participants were split into three groups of 15 each to test doses of 25 micrograms, 100 micrograms and 250 micrograms.

They were given a second dose of the same amount 28 days later.

After the first round, antibody levels were found to be higher with higher doses. Following the second round, participants had higher levels of antibodies than most patients who have had COVID-19 and gone on to generate their own antibodies.

More than half the participants experienced mild or moderate side effects, which is considered normal. The side effects included fatigue, chills, headache, body ache and pain at the injection site.

Three participants did not receive their second dose. They included one who developed a skin rash on both legs, and two who missed their window because they had COVID-19 symptoms, but their tests later returned negative.

“The results look pretty good and look pretty consistent,” said David Lo, a professor of biomedical sciences at University of California Riverside, adding that more work was needed to evaluate the vaccine’s safety — including making sure that it did not backfire by eventually making the immune system “tolerant” toward the real virus.

The vaccine candidate belongs to a new class of vaccine that uses genetic material to encode the information needed to grow the virus’s spike protein inside the human body, to trigger an immune response. The spike protein is a part of the virus that it uses to invade human cells, but by itself the protein is relatively harmless.