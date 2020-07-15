New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government expressed its unhappiness this week about Australia resuming deportations of New Zealanders during the COVID-19 pandemic — but at least one motorcycle gang boss has pledged that he and his associates would adhere perfectly to quarantine rules for returning travelers.
“The guys here in Melbourne, we’ve had a good chat, and we know that there are rules in quarantine that we’ve got to follow and we also know that we’ve got to stick by ... you know, you’ve got to obey the law there,” Raymond Elise, a former president of the Rebels motorcycle gang’s Victoria branch, told the news outlet Stuff.
Elise was scheduled for deportation yesterday, along with eight others in detention in Melbourne, the Australian city that has been hardest hit by the novel coronavirus.
“Our boys know that what we do there could potentially slow the process for the boys coming after us,” he said.
The move comes amid rancor at New Zealanders returning home only to abscond from isolation hotels over fences and through windows on trips to the supermarket or liquor store.
Two returning travelers who fled quarantine in contravention of the rules have appeared in court. Neither were deportees. They face fines or prison terms if found guilty.
Elise, who had lived in Australia for a decade before he was arrested in April and had his visa canceled, has not been convicted of a crime.
Stuff reported that Elise was told his criminal offending from a young age in New Zealand, disregard for Australian laws and “extensive network of criminal associates” had been among the reasons for his visa cancellation.
Australia on Monday said that it would send 30 people from its detention centers to Auckland this week, to the chagrin of New Zealand’s government.
A special quarantine hotel has been prepared for the new arrivals to stay in during their two-week mandatory isolation period that applies to all travelers entering the country.
Extra security would be on hand to monitor the deportees, New Zealand Minister of Health Chris Hipkins said on Monday.
He added that the arrivals were at “higher risk of potential offending,” and “extra precautions” were needed to manage them.
Deportations of people who live in Australia — some of whom have never lived in New Zealand before and have not been convicted of any crime — when their visas are canceled have strained relations in the past few years, and the practice had temporarily stalled during the COVID-19 outbreak.
New Zealand appears to have quashed community transmission of the virus, with the last known instance reported as recovered in June.
