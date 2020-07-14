Universities in US challenge order on foreign students

Reuters





About 60 US universities on Sunday filed a brief supporting a lawsuit by two others, seeking to block rule barring foreign students from remaining in the country if educational institutions do not hold in-person classes this fall.

The lawsuit was filed by Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on Wednesday in a federal court in Boston.

The so-called amicus brief — a supporting document submitted by interested parties — was filed by 59 US universities, including seven other Ivy League institutions.

An entrance to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is pictured in Cambridge on July 8. Photo: AFP

The universities said they relied on federal guidance, which was to remain “in effect for the duration of the emergency,” allowing international students to attend all-online courses during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the amicus brief.

“The emergency persists, yet the government’s policy has suddenly and drastically changed, throwing amici’s preparations into disarray and causing significant harm and turmoil,” the brief said.

About 1.1 million foreign students attended US institutions of higher education in the 2018-2019 academic year, according to a report by the US Department of State and the Institute of International Education, and they made up 5.5 percent of the entire US higher-education enrollment.