Polish President Andrzej Duda has squeezed past Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski to win re-election, official results showed yesterday.
The incumbent won a new five-year term with 51 percent in Sunday’s vote against 49 percent for Trzaskowski, who had promised to improve ties with the EU.
Experts said the result means the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party would face a more confident opposition.
Photo: Bloomberg
“Despite Trzaskowski’s defeat, his strong performance looks like a new beginning, a new dynamic for the opposition,” Andrzej Rychard, a political scientist at Warsaw University, told local media.
“We’re on the cusp of some very significant changes on the Polish political scene,” Rychard said, adding that “Trzaskowski appears poised to lead the opposition.”
The government faces the immediate challenge of dealing with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Poland facing its first recession since the fall of communism three decades ago.
Duda has promised to defend social welfare payments introduced by the PiS government.
“Poland is split down the middle,” said Witold Orlowski, a professor at Warsaw University of Technology Business School, predicting “a very difficult period” ahead.
“On the one hand, even this slim victory is a PiS success and will allow it to continue to govern, at least technically,” Orlowski said. “On the other hand, the social and economic situation will deteriorate and a large part of the electorate will blame the PiS.”
On the foreign policy front, experts said that Duda’s close ties with US President Donald Trump could also spell trouble ahead if the US president fails to win re-election in November.
Duda’s support was particularly strong in rural areas and small towns and in the east of the country, while Trzaskowski has performed well in larger cities and western regions on the border with Germany.
“The result of these elections is a Poland divided in two with a not-so-rosy future, as it will be difficult to ease the division and to restore the relationship between the two sides,” analyst Kazimierz Kik told reporters.
The election had been due to be held in May, but was delayed because of the pandemic.
Four days before the first round, Duda became the first foreign leader to visit the White House since the start of the pandemic and received praise from Trump for doing an “excellent job.”
Ahead of Sunday’s vote, Polish Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro characterized the election as “a clash of two visions of Poland, the white-red and rainbow-colored,” referring to the colors of Poland’s national flag and the symbol most widely used by the LGBT community.
Duda has criticized “LGBT ideology,” likening it to a new form of communist brainwashing and has vowed to change the constitution during his second term to rule out adoptions by same-sex couples.
FOX HUNT: To suppress dissent, Chinese living abroad that Xi Jinping sees as threats are told to either return to China or commit suicide, Christopher Wray said Chinese agents have been pursuing hundreds of Chinese nationals living in the US in an effort to force their return, as part of a global campaign against the country’s diaspora, known as Operation Fox Hunt, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday. In a speech about the security threat posed by China, during which he said Beijing’s counterintelligence work was the “greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality,” Wray gave the example of one Fox Hunt target who was given a choice of going back to China or killing themselves. Fox Hunt was launched
INTERNET CURBS: People are rushing to erase their digital footprints after police given powers over online activity, although it might take years for the full effect to be felt At midnight on Tuesday, the Great Firewall of China, the vast apparatus that limits the country’s Internet, appeared to descend on Hong Kong. Unveiling expanded police powers as part of contentious new national security legislation, the Hong Kong government enabled police to censor online speech, and force Internet service providers to hand over user information and shut down platforms. Many residents, already anxious since the legislation took effect last week, rushed to erase their digital footprint of any signs of dissent or support for the past year of protests. Hong Kong Legislator Charles Mok (莫乃光), a pro-democracy member of the Legislative
‘SUICIDE’: Media reports said Park Won-soon went missing on Thursday after a staff member filed a sexual harassment claim against him this week Seoul mayor Park Won-soon, viewed as a potential candidate for the 2022 presidential election, was found dead of an apparent suicide hours after he was reported missing, police said, adding that he was the subject of an undisclosed investigation. In a note he is thought to have left behind on his desk, Park offered his apologies. “I thank everyone who was with me in my life. I apologize to my family for only making them suffer from pain,” according to the note that was released by his office yesterday. Park, in his letter, asked to be cremated and have his remains spread
RISKY BUSINESS: The Chinese firm has stockpiled 500,000 pieces of 5G equipment not covered by US sanctions, but fears a wider ban could be announced in the UK Huawei Technologies Co believes it can supply 5G hardware unaffected by US sanctions to the UK for the next five years, sidestepping the expected conclusion of British emergency review on Tuesday. The company has stockpiled 500,000 pieces of kit, but fears a wider ban on its equipment is to be unveiled to placate rebel British Conservative Party lawmakers, who say that the Chinese supplier represents a national security risk. The British government on Friday said that it was “very likely” that British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden would make a statement to parliament on Tuesday