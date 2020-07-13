JAPAN
US marines chided
Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki has demanded that a top US military commander take tougher prevention measures and urged more transparency hours after officials were told that more than 60 US Marines at two bases have been infected with COVID-19 over the past few days. Okinawan officials yesterday reported a total of 61 cases — 38 at US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and 23 at Camp Hansen — since Tuesday last week. They said that US military officials told them the two bases have since been put in lockdown. The disclosure of the exact figures came only after Okinawa’s repeated requests to the US military.
IRAN
Jet downing explained
An air defense unit that “forgot” to adjust its radar system triggered a chain of communication and human errors, which led to the downing of a passenger jet in January, killing all 176 people aboard, a report from the Civil Aviation Organization said. Decoding of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752’s black boxes is expected to start next week. The plane was downed by missiles, fired from an air defense unit that mistook it for a missile.
CHINA
Flood alert level raised
The Chinese government yesterday raised its flood response alert to the second highest grade as downpours continued to batter regions along the Yangtze River, with the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Jiangxi among the worst hit, state media reported. Regional flooding in the Poyang county of Jiangxi Province has made water levels of Lake Poyang, its biggest freshwater lake, surge to above 22.52m, a historical high and well above the alert level of 19.5m. By Saturday evening, provincial military authorities had dispatched thousands of soldiers to help bolster nearly 9km of the lake’s banks to prevent them from bursting, state television said. According to the Chinese Ministry of Water Resources data, 212 rivers have since early this month exceeded alert levels.
THAILAND
Vaccine trials scheduled
Researchers plan to begin human trials of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 in November and are preparing 10,000 doses, a senior official said yesterday, aiming for a vaccine that could be ready for use by late next year. Following favorable results in trials on primates, the next step is to manufacture doses for human trials, said Kiat Ruxrungtham, director of the Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University vaccine development program. “At first we were going to send them in June, but it was not easy to plan everything,” Kiat told a news conference. The kingdom’s first facility should complete production in October and send the products to a second facility, which should finish by November, he said.
INDIA
Film stars recovering
The nation’s most famous film star, Amitabh Bachchan, and his son, Abhishek, are in stable condition after testing positive for COVID-19, a hospital official and government health authorities said yesterday. The 77-year-old actor said in a tweet on Saturday that he had tested positive, and within minutes, his actor son, 44, tweeted that he had also tested positive. They were moved to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, despite showing only mild symptoms. A senior official yesterday said that Abhishek’s wife, actress Aishwarya Rai, has tested positive as well, while Amitabh Bachchan’s wife, Jaya, is awaiting test results.
BELGIUM
Serbia, Kosovo hold talks
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell yesterday called on Serbia and Kosovo to show “political courage,” as their leaders held video talks on normalizing relations. Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic were each due to hold talks with Borrell and the EU’s special representative for the dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, before all sides gather for a virtual round table session. Serbia has refused to recognize Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence in 1998. The two sides have been facing mounting pressure from the West to resolve the impasse, which is as seen as crucial to either joining the EU.
UNITED STATES
No surprises in Louisiana
President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden have won Louisiana’s twice-postponed presidential primary on Saturday. Trump faced no true challenger for the Republican nomination, but four contenders ran against him on Louisiana’s ballot. Biden faced 13 other Democrats on the ballot, though he has already locked up enough delegates in other states to become the party’s presumptive nominee.
RUSSIA
Governor’s arrest protested
Hundreds of people yesterday joined a second day of protest in the far eastern city of Khabarovsk over the arrest of a popular governor accused of ordering the murders of several businessmen 15 years ago. Sergei Furgal, 50, on Thursday was detained and ordered to remain in pre-trial custody for two months, sparking a demonstration on Saturday that drew between 10,000 and 40,000 people. Several hundred people yesterday marched through the city center. Furgal has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
BULGARIA
Government ‘like mafia’
President Rumen Radev on Saturday called for the resignation of the “mafia-type” conservative government, which he blamed for ordering police raids on his offices last week. His legal affairs and anti-corruption secretary and his security and defense advisers were detained for questioning on Thursday and their offices searched as part of probes into influence-peddling and disclosure of state secrets. The searches brought thousands of demonstrators onto the streets of Sofia to condemn the raids as an attack by the government against Radev. “Turning the government into a mafia-type structure has pushed freedom-loving Bulgarians of all ages, regardless of their political affiliations, to raise demands for respect of the law,” Radev said in a televised address to the nation. “There is only one way out of the current situation — resignation of the government and the prosecutor general.”
POLAND
Police hunt puma, owner
Police are on the hunt for a former soldier who fled into a forest with a puma to avoid handing it over to a zoo. About 200 officers have been involved in trying to track down the former Afghan war veteran and the big cat for three days. The man had been ordered by a court to turn the animal over to a zoo, but when officials went to house on Friday, he threatened them with a knife before fleeing with the puma. The fugitives have won support in some quarters. “Love for the animal and a heartless court decision forced him to flee. He is hiding in the forest,” Myslowice Mayor Dariusz Wojtowicz said on Facebook. “Maybe someone could take a more humane look at this case.”
FOX HUNT: To suppress dissent, Chinese living abroad that Xi Jinping sees as threats are told to either return to China or commit suicide, Christopher Wray said Chinese agents have been pursuing hundreds of Chinese nationals living in the US in an effort to force their return, as part of a global campaign against the country’s diaspora, known as Operation Fox Hunt, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday. In a speech about the security threat posed by China, during which he said Beijing’s counterintelligence work was the “greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality,” Wray gave the example of one Fox Hunt target who was given a choice of going back to China or killing themselves. Fox Hunt was launched
INTERNET CURBS: People are rushing to erase their digital footprints after police given powers over online activity, although it might take years for the full effect to be felt At midnight on Tuesday, the Great Firewall of China, the vast apparatus that limits the country’s Internet, appeared to descend on Hong Kong. Unveiling expanded police powers as part of contentious new national security legislation, the Hong Kong government enabled police to censor online speech, and force Internet service providers to hand over user information and shut down platforms. Many residents, already anxious since the legislation took effect last week, rushed to erase their digital footprint of any signs of dissent or support for the past year of protests. Hong Kong Legislator Charles Mok (莫乃光), a pro-democracy member of the Legislative
‘FIGHT FOR FREEDOM’: Hong Kongers will never bow to Beijing, the advocate said, while the US’ envoy to the territory called China’s new security law a ‘tragedy’ The world must stand in solidarity with Hong Kongers after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on the semi-autonomous territory, advocate Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) said yesterday, vowing to continue campaigning for democracy. Wong, one of the territory’s most prominent young advocates and a figure loathed by Beijing, was speaking outside a court where he and fellow advocates are being prosecuted for involvement in last year’s pro-democracy protests. China last week enacted sweeping security legislation for the restless territory, banning acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. The legislation has sent a wave of fear through the territory, and criminalized dissenting
‘SUICIDE’: Media reports said Park Won-soon went missing on Thursday after a staff member filed a sexual harassment claim against him this week Seoul mayor Park Won-soon, viewed as a potential candidate for the 2022 presidential election, was found dead of an apparent suicide hours after he was reported missing, police said, adding that he was the subject of an undisclosed investigation. In a note he is thought to have left behind on his desk, Park offered his apologies. “I thank everyone who was with me in my life. I apologize to my family for only making them suffer from pain,” according to the note that was released by his office yesterday. Park, in his letter, asked to be cremated and have his remains spread