Poles vote for president

Reuters, WARSAW





Poles voted yesterday in a knife-edge presidential election that has highlighted the country’s deep political divisions and might shape its future relations with the EU.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), faced liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in a run-off election after a campaign that has shown sharply contrasting visions for the future.

Duda’s re-election is crucial if PiS is to deepen judicial reforms that the EU has criticized as increasing political control over the courts.

Former Polish president Bronislaw Komorowski, center, and his wife, Anna, second right, yesterday wait to cast their ballots at a polling station in the village of Mackowa Ruda in the second round of Poland’s presidential election. Photo: EPA-EFE

The president holds the power of veto and Trzaskowski, who has said he is seeking a more open Poland, has promised that if he wins he would block legislation that he believes would undermine democratic norms.

“[This election] is important because it will be crucial for the next 30 years in Poland,” said Przemyslaw Bochenski, a 60-year-old doctor, at a polling station in northern Warsaw. “If we do not take the right direction now I am afraid that Polish democracy and Poland, everything we have built, will collapse.”

Given that Poland’s president holds few executive powers, it is unlikely Trzaskowski could bring about significant change if he won, but with the presidency as well as the upper house of parliament in opposition hands, PiS’ ability to implement its agenda would be hampered.

Duda has painted himself as a defender of Poland’s Catholic values and the generous social benefit programs that have transformed life for many, especially in the poorer rural regions.

“I believe we can build the Poland we dream of, a fair Poland, a rich Poland, a strong Poland ... a Poland that can protect the weak and doesn’t have to fear the strong,” he told supporters on Friday.

However, while Duda vows to stand with the weak, critics said his campaign has also drawn on homophobia and anti-Semitism.

Trzaskowski, mayor of Warsaw since 2018, became a target for religious conservatives for promoting gay rights after he took part in pride marches and pledged to introduce sex education classes in the city’s schools in line with WHO standards.

PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski told Catholic television station TV Trwam on Thursday that Trzaskowski was at the center of attempts to allow minorities to “terrorize” the rest of society.

Trzaskowski has said that he seeks a more tolerant Poland and has criticized PiS’ rhetoric, while vowing to abolish state news channel TVP Info.

However, while vowing to block PiS’ judicial reforms and condemning attacks on minorities, Trzaskowski has said that he would leave PiS’s popular social benefit programs intact and not seek to raise the retirement age.