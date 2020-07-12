SOUTH KOREA
Revered general dies
Former Republic of Korea Army general Paik Sun-yup, who was celebrated as a war hero of the 1950 to 1953 Korean War, has died at age 99. The army yesterday announced his death. It did not immediately release the cause of death. Paik became one of the UN representatives when the Korean War armistice talks began and was the first officer promoted to a four-star general in January 1953. After serving for two years as the chairman of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, Paik in 1960 retired from the military. He served as ambassador to Taiwan, France and Canada, and was transportation minister from 1969 to 1971. Following a five-day mourning, Paik’s body is to be buried at the national cemetery in Daejeon on Wednesday.
AUSTRALIA
Teen dies in shark attack
A 17-year-old surfer yesterday died when he was mauled by a shark. Police said the teenager was surfing at Wooli Beach, near Grafton, about 600km north of Sydney just before 2:30pm when he was attacked. The shark attack left him with severe injuries to his legs. Several surfers came to the aid of the boy and helped him to shore for medical attention. Despite efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.
SUDAN
Council bans mutilation
The Sudanese government ratified a law banning the widespread practice of female genital mutilation, the Sudanese Ministry of Justice announced on Friday, handing the movement for women’s rights in the African country a long-sought victory. The Sovereign Council late on Thursday passed a set of sweeping amendments to the country’s criminal code, including one that criminalized the deep-rooted practice. A UN-backed survey in 2014 estimated that 87 percent of women and girls between the ages of 15 and 49 in the country have been subjected to the procedure.
FRANCE
Man beaten over masks
A bus driver who was badly beaten by passengers after asking them to wear masks to comply with COVID-19 rules has died, his family said, sparking tributes from political leaders who condemned his “cowardly” attackers. Philippe Monguillot, 59, was left brain dead by the attack in the southwestern town of Bayonne last weekend and died in a hospital on Friday, his daughter Marie said, after his family decided to switch off his life-support system. “We decided to let him go. The doctors were in favor, and we were as well,” she said. Two men, aged 22 and 23, have been charged with attempted murder over the attack, and prosecutor Jerome Bourrier said that he would ask for the charges to be upgraded following Monguillot’s death.
SOUTH AFRICA
Hostage crisis at church
Five people were killed, and hostages were being held at a church west of Johannesburg, police said yesterday. Police said in a statement on Twitter that they were alerted to a “hostage situation and shooting” in the early hours of the morning at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Zuurbekom. Thirty arrests were made and more than 25 firearms seized, police said while hostage negotiators were still at the scene. Police did not say why or how many hostages had been taken. Television station eNCA reported a leadership dispute at the church and cited a church official as saying roughly 200 people had been taken hostage.
FOX HUNT: To suppress dissent, Chinese living abroad that Xi Jinping sees as threats are told to either return to China or commit suicide, Christopher Wray said Chinese agents have been pursuing hundreds of Chinese nationals living in the US in an effort to force their return, as part of a global campaign against the country’s diaspora, known as Operation Fox Hunt, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday. In a speech about the security threat posed by China, during which he said Beijing’s counterintelligence work was the “greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality,” Wray gave the example of one Fox Hunt target who was given a choice of going back to China or killing themselves. Fox Hunt was launched
INTERNET CURBS: People are rushing to erase their digital footprints after police given powers over online activity, although it might take years for the full effect to be felt At midnight on Tuesday, the Great Firewall of China, the vast apparatus that limits the country’s Internet, appeared to descend on Hong Kong. Unveiling expanded police powers as part of contentious new national security legislation, the Hong Kong government enabled police to censor online speech, and force Internet service providers to hand over user information and shut down platforms. Many residents, already anxious since the legislation took effect last week, rushed to erase their digital footprint of any signs of dissent or support for the past year of protests. Hong Kong Legislator Charles Mok (莫乃光), a pro-democracy member of the Legislative
‘FIGHT FOR FREEDOM’: Hong Kongers will never bow to Beijing, the advocate said, while the US’ envoy to the territory called China’s new security law a ‘tragedy’ The world must stand in solidarity with Hong Kongers after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on the semi-autonomous territory, advocate Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) said yesterday, vowing to continue campaigning for democracy. Wong, one of the territory’s most prominent young advocates and a figure loathed by Beijing, was speaking outside a court where he and fellow advocates are being prosecuted for involvement in last year’s pro-democracy protests. China last week enacted sweeping security legislation for the restless territory, banning acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. The legislation has sent a wave of fear through the territory, and criminalized dissenting
‘SUICIDE’: Media reports said Park Won-soon went missing on Thursday after a staff member filed a sexual harassment claim against him this week Seoul mayor Park Won-soon, viewed as a potential candidate for the 2022 presidential election, was found dead of an apparent suicide hours after he was reported missing, police said, adding that he was the subject of an undisclosed investigation. In a note he is thought to have left behind on his desk, Park offered his apologies. “I thank everyone who was with me in my life. I apologize to my family for only making them suffer from pain,” according to the note that was released by his office yesterday. Park, in his letter, asked to be cremated and have his remains spread