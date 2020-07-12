World News Quick Take

SOUTH KOREA

Revered general dies

Former Republic of Korea Army general Paik Sun-yup, who was celebrated as a war hero of the 1950 to 1953 Korean War, has died at age 99. The army yesterday announced his death. It did not immediately release the cause of death. Paik became one of the UN representatives when the Korean War armistice talks began and was the first officer promoted to a four-star general in January 1953. After serving for two years as the chairman of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, Paik in 1960 retired from the military. He served as ambassador to Taiwan, France and Canada, and was transportation minister from 1969 to 1971. Following a five-day mourning, Paik’s body is to be buried at the national cemetery in Daejeon on Wednesday.

AUSTRALIA

Teen dies in shark attack

A 17-year-old surfer yesterday died when he was mauled by a shark. Police said the teenager was surfing at Wooli Beach, near Grafton, about 600km north of Sydney just before 2:30pm when he was attacked. The shark attack left him with severe injuries to his legs. Several surfers came to the aid of the boy and helped him to shore for medical attention. Despite efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.

SUDAN

Council bans mutilation

The Sudanese government ratified a law banning the widespread practice of female genital mutilation, the Sudanese Ministry of Justice announced on Friday, handing the movement for women’s rights in the African country a long-sought victory. The Sovereign Council late on Thursday passed a set of sweeping amendments to the country’s criminal code, including one that criminalized the deep-rooted practice. A UN-backed survey in 2014 estimated that 87 percent of women and girls between the ages of 15 and 49 in the country have been subjected to the procedure.

FRANCE

Man beaten over masks

A bus driver who was badly beaten by passengers after asking them to wear masks to comply with COVID-19 rules has died, his family said, sparking tributes from political leaders who condemned his “cowardly” attackers. Philippe Monguillot, 59, was left brain dead by the attack in the southwestern town of Bayonne last weekend and died in a hospital on Friday, his daughter Marie said, after his family decided to switch off his life-support system. “We decided to let him go. The doctors were in favor, and we were as well,” she said. Two men, aged 22 and 23, have been charged with attempted murder over the attack, and prosecutor Jerome Bourrier said that he would ask for the charges to be upgraded following Monguillot’s death.

SOUTH AFRICA

Hostage crisis at church

Five people were killed, and hostages were being held at a church west of Johannesburg, police said yesterday. Police said in a statement on Twitter that they were alerted to a “hostage situation and shooting” in the early hours of the morning at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Zuurbekom. Thirty arrests were made and more than 25 firearms seized, police said while hostage negotiators were still at the scene. Police did not say why or how many hostages had been taken. Television station eNCA reported a leadership dispute at the church and cited a church official as saying roughly 200 people had been taken hostage.