Violence erupts at rally in Greece against protest law

TEAR GAS CLOUDS: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government said it is determined to stop small protest gatherings from disrupting traffic and retail businesses

AP, ATHENS





Violence broke out late on Thursday in Athens at a mass demonstration against a new law to curb public protests, leaving six police officers injured.

A group of protesters hurled gasoline bombs at riot police outside the Greek parliament, while police responded with tear gas and flash grenades.

Police said that they arrested nine people and detained 15 others for questioning.

People run away from tear gas fired by police during a demonstration in front of the Greek parliament building in Athens on Thursday to protest planned legislation to regulate street protests. Photo: Reuters

Demonstrations were held in Athens and dozens of other Greek cities to oppose plans by the center-right government.

The bill was approved by 187-101 votes in parliament.

More than 10,000 protesters had gathered in central Athens, many supporting a labor union backed by the Greek Communist Party.

A separate group of several dozen youths was involved in the violence that sent other demonstrators, including families with young children, scrambling to move away from the clouds of tear gas.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ year-old conservative government said that it is determined to stop small protest gatherings from disrupting traffic and commercial activity.

“The right to hold peaceful gatherings must be protected ... but it must be done in a way that will not interrupt the activity of an entire city,” Mitsotakis told parliament on the second and final day of debate.

Critics of the proposed reforms include the Athens Bar Association and parliament’s own legislative review committee.

They said that plans to prosecute protesters attending unsanctioned rallies and to hold protest organizers responsible for damage caused if rallies turn violent are legally troublesome.

The government said that it added several clarifications to the bill to address those concerns.

Opposition leader and former Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras said that the government introduced the measures to allow heavy-handed policing, predicting that the pandemic-driven recession would trigger large labor protests in the fall.

“You fear what is coming — the reaction of society, the anger of society — and that is why you are preparing to give us repression,” Tsipras told parliament.