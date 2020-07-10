NEW ZEALAND
Rare bird colony vanishes
There are only 250 shore plover left in the wild and conservationists have been reintroducing them to the mainland since they were nearly wiped out by cats and rats by 1880. Their ground nests make them vulnerable to predators. Mana Island was a successful home to an introduced colony of plovers in 2007, but a few years later a single rat wiped out half of the population, with the rest dying a short while later due to “complications.” In April and May, conservationists transported 29 young birds to the island, but nearly the entire population appears to have vanished. Recovery group leader Dave Houston said that his team had tracked three survivors to Plimmerton Beach on the mainland, and are hoping to recapture them later this week. “The birds haven’t stayed at home like we hoped,” Houston said. “We honestly don’t know what is making them leave.”
AUSTRALIA
Risk of HK arrest cautioned
The government yesterday warned its citizens in Hong Kong of the risk of detention under “vaguely defined” security legislation imposed by China on the territory. In an updated travel warning, the Department of Foreign Affairs urged its nationals to “reconsider your need to remain in Hong Kong” if they have concerns about the new legislation. “You could break the law without intending to,” it added.
UNITED NATIONS
Bid to block Syrian aid fails
A Russian bid to get the UN to reduce cross-border humanitarian aid to war-torn Syria was on Wednesday voted down by the Security Council, an official said. Authorization for the aid, which comes through two crossing points on the Turkish border expires today. Under its resolution, Moscow had wanted to abolish the first crossing point and put a time limit of six months on the second, but it did not receive enough votes. “We know the right thing to do is to have both border crossings in the northwest remain open to reach the maximum amount of Syrians that are in need of humanitarian aid,” US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft said. “Russia’s move is just another attempt for them to politicize humanitarian assistance.”
SUDAN
Hundreds protest all week
Hundreds of protesters have kept up a demonstration in Central Darfur for more than a week, calling on the government to beef up security in the region. The demonstrators have camped outside a government building in Nertiti since late last month, following multiple killings and looting incidents. One of the protesters, Samya Adam, said that her family’s farming business is under continuous threat. “We, the women of Nertiti, have no business other than farming,” she said. “When we go to work in the fields, we often get beaten and sometimes even raped.” This week, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok sent a delegation to address the protesters’ demands.
UNITED STATES
US-Mexico ties rebooted
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s first visit to the White House sealed an unlikely partnership with President Donald Trump to launch a new phase in relations between the neighbors. Lopez Obrador effectively endorsed Trump’s treatment of Mexico. Trump remains highly unpopular south of the border. “I am here to tell the American people that their president treated us with kindness and respect,” he said at the White House’s Rose Garden on Wednesday. “You never sought to impose anything on us.”
FOX HUNT: To suppress dissent, Chinese living abroad that Xi Jinping sees as threats are told to either return to China or commit suicide, Christopher Wray said Chinese agents have been pursuing hundreds of Chinese nationals living in the US in an effort to force their return, as part of a global campaign against the country’s diaspora, known as Operation Fox Hunt, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday. In a speech about the security threat posed by China, during which he said Beijing’s counterintelligence work was the “greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality,” Wray gave the example of one Fox Hunt target who was given a choice of going back to China or killing themselves. Fox Hunt was launched
‘WOULD NOT COMPLY’: The company’s user data are kept in Singapore and it would not turn the data over to Beijing even if asked, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said Social media app TikTok has distanced itself from Beijing after India banned 59 Chinese apps in the country, according to a correspondence seen by Reuters. In a letter to the Indian government dated on Sunday last week and seen by Reuters on Friday, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said the Chinese government has never requested user data, nor would the company turn it over if asked. TikTok, which is not available in China, is owned by China’s ByteDance, but has sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience. Along with 58 other Chinese apps, including Tencent
‘FIGHT FOR FREEDOM’: Hong Kongers will never bow to Beijing, the advocate said, while the US’ envoy to the territory called China’s new security law a ‘tragedy’ The world must stand in solidarity with Hong Kongers after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on the semi-autonomous territory, advocate Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) said yesterday, vowing to continue campaigning for democracy. Wong, one of the territory’s most prominent young advocates and a figure loathed by Beijing, was speaking outside a court where he and fellow advocates are being prosecuted for involvement in last year’s pro-democracy protests. China last week enacted sweeping security legislation for the restless territory, banning acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. The legislation has sent a wave of fear through the territory, and criminalized dissenting
A squad of gun-toting police officers patrolled Myanmar’s sacred site of Bagan under the cover of night, taking on plunderers snatching relics from temples forsaken by tourists due to COVID-19 restrictions. Each evening as dusk falls, about 100 officers fan out across the plain of Bagan covering 50km2, sweeping flashlights over the crumbling monuments to scour for intruders. “Our security forces are patrolling day and night,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Sein Win told reporters. “We have it under control for the moment, but it’s a challenge.” The central Burmese city is strewn with more than 3,500 ancient monuments — stupas, temples, murals and sculptures