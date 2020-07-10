World News Quick Take

Agencies





NEW ZEALAND

Rare bird colony vanishes

There are only 250 shore plover left in the wild and conservationists have been reintroducing them to the mainland since they were nearly wiped out by cats and rats by 1880. Their ground nests make them vulnerable to predators. Mana Island was a successful home to an introduced colony of plovers in 2007, but a few years later a single rat wiped out half of the population, with the rest dying a short while later due to “complications.” In April and May, conservationists transported 29 young birds to the island, but nearly the entire population appears to have vanished. Recovery group leader Dave Houston said that his team had tracked three survivors to Plimmerton Beach on the mainland, and are hoping to recapture them later this week. “The birds haven’t stayed at home like we hoped,” Houston said. “We honestly don’t know what is making them leave.”

AUSTRALIA

Risk of HK arrest cautioned

The government yesterday warned its citizens in Hong Kong of the risk of detention under “vaguely defined” security legislation imposed by China on the territory. In an updated travel warning, the Department of Foreign Affairs urged its nationals to “reconsider your need to remain in Hong Kong” if they have concerns about the new legislation. “You could break the law without intending to,” it added.

UNITED NATIONS

Bid to block Syrian aid fails

A Russian bid to get the UN to reduce cross-border humanitarian aid to war-torn Syria was on Wednesday voted down by the Security Council, an official said. Authorization for the aid, which comes through two crossing points on the Turkish border expires today. Under its resolution, Moscow had wanted to abolish the first crossing point and put a time limit of six months on the second, but it did not receive enough votes. “We know the right thing to do is to have both border crossings in the northwest remain open to reach the maximum amount of Syrians that are in need of humanitarian aid,” US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft said. “Russia’s move is just another attempt for them to politicize humanitarian assistance.”

SUDAN

Hundreds protest all week

Hundreds of protesters have kept up a demonstration in Central Darfur for more than a week, calling on the government to beef up security in the region. The demonstrators have camped outside a government building in Nertiti since late last month, following multiple killings and looting incidents. One of the protesters, Samya Adam, said that her family’s farming business is under continuous threat. “We, the women of Nertiti, have no business other than farming,” she said. “When we go to work in the fields, we often get beaten and sometimes even raped.” This week, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok sent a delegation to address the protesters’ demands.

UNITED STATES

US-Mexico ties rebooted

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s first visit to the White House sealed an unlikely partnership with President Donald Trump to launch a new phase in relations between the neighbors. Lopez Obrador effectively endorsed Trump’s treatment of Mexico. Trump remains highly unpopular south of the border. “I am here to tell the American people that their president treated us with kindness and respect,” he said at the White House’s Rose Garden on Wednesday. “You never sought to impose anything on us.”