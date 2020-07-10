Native Americans, Polynesians crossed open ocean to share DNA 800 years ago

AFP, PARIS





Native Americans and Polynesians bridged vast expanses of open ocean in about the year 1200 and mingled, leaving incontrovertible proof of their encounter in the DNA of present-day populations, scientists said on Wednesday.

Whether peoples from today’s Colombia or Ecuador drifted thousands of kilometers to tiny islands in the middle of the Pacific, or whether seafaring Polynesians sailed upwind to South America and then back again is still unknown.

What is certain, a study in multidisciplinary science journal Nature says, is that the meeting took place hundreds of years before Europeans set foot in either region, and left individuals scattered across French Polynesia with signature traces in their DNA.

“These findings change our understanding of one of the most unknown chapters in the history of our species’ great continental expansions,” said senior author Andreas Moreno-Estrada, principal investigator at Mexico’s National Laboratory of Genomics for Biodiversity.

In 1947, Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl was convinced that people from Peru had populated the remote Pacific islands — it seems he got it half right.

“It is more likely that Polynesians reached the Americas, given their voyaging technology and demonstrated ability to cross thousands of miles of open ocean,” said lead author Alexander Ioannidis, a postdoctoral researcher at Stanford University.

To look for possible points of convergence between populations, researchers collected genetic data from 15 Native American groups along the Pacific coast of South and Central America, and from 17 Polynesian islands — more than 800 individuals in all.

“We looked for long sequences of DNA with exactly the same code,” Ioannidis said.

The match with indigenous groups in Colombia and Ecuador was unmistakable, confirmed by traditional and big data techniques.

The genetic material also revealed the timing of the encounter.

“By measuring the length of the small Native American pieces of DNA in Polynesians, we can estimate how many generations ago the contact occurred,” Ioannidis said.

The date that emerged was about the year 1200, at about the time when Genghis Khan invaded China and the crusades sacked Constantinople.