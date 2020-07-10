New Jersey on Wednesday adopted a stringent mask order, while New York City unveiled a plan to allow public-school students back into classrooms for just two or three days a week, as newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US soared to a daily global record.
Officials in New Jersey and New York — the hardest-hit states at the outset of the US outbreak — are trying to preserve progress in curtailing the spread of the virus in the face of a resurgence elsewhere across the country, especially in the south and west.
More than 47,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the two northeastern states, accounting for more than one-third of the 132,000-plus Americans killed by the virus, a Reuters tally showed.
Photo: AP
More than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the US on Wednesday — the greatest single-day tally of cases by any country since the virus emerged late last year in China.
Moreover, US deaths rose by more than 900 for the second straight day, the highest level seen since early last month.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy unveiled an executive order requiring face coverings outdoors where social distancing is not possible, citing a rise in the state’s COVID-19 transmission rate.
“It’s about life and death,” Murphy told a briefing.
Many states require masks inside public buildings and recommend them outside, but have stopped short of mandating their use outdoors.
“I think that’s the right thing to do,” said Jordan Grant, 23, a real-estate accountant who expressed dismay at seeing people congregating without masks. “It’s what we should have been doing months ago.”
However, New Jersey State Senator Michael Doherty accused Murphy of “exploiting a public health crisis for power,” calling the new mask directive “oppressive.”
In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a plan for 1.1 million students in the nation’s largest public-school district to return to classes in September.
On Tuesday, the number of confirmed US cases crossed the 3 million mark, roughly equivalent to 1 percent of the population and about 25 percent of all known infections worldwide.
Former US vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate to face US President Donald Trump in a Nov. 3 election, described the grim milestone as “awful” and “avoidable.”
He accused Trump of putting the nation in a precarious spot by not ramping up testing and deliveries of protective equipment.
The virus is sweeping through a number of heavily populated states, including California and Texas, both of which reported their highest daily toll of COVID-19 deaths to date. Twenty states have reported record increases in cases this month.
