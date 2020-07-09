Serbian police on Tuesday night fired tear gas as thousands of protesters flooded into Belgrade, angry at the return of a weekend COVID-19 curfew.
The crowds protested in the city center over the government’s handling of the crisis, as infections spike after Serbia shed its initial lockdown measures two months ago.
Scuffles broke out between police and a group of protesters who stormed into the National Assembly Building, and police unleashed tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd.
Photo: AFP
The demonstrators, who also lit flares and were seen throwing stones at police on local TV, chanted for Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to resign.
Vucic announced the return of a round-the-clock weekend curfew earlier in the evening after the Balkan state recorded its deadliest day yet, with 13 fatalities.
Critics accuse the president of racing to lift restrictions ahead of a national election on June 21, which his party won resoundingly.
In the weeks before the poll, there were virtually no anti-virus restrictions and sporting events were held with thousands of spectators.
The new curfew is to run from tomorrow to Monday, Vucic said, adding that a government crisis team would decide whether it applied nationwide or only to Belgrade.
In the past two weeks, daily infections have shot up and regularly surpass 300.
“Nobody can endure these numbers. We don’t want to kill our doctors,” the president said.
Speaking after the protests, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic condemned “the violent attack on the parliament building, in a moment when our country and health system are facing the strongest blow from the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic,” public broadcaster RTS reported.
Last week, the government imposed some new restrictions in several hotspot cities and towns, including Belgrade, where wearing masks in indoor spaces was made obligatory.
Several hospitals in the capital were also redesignated virus treatment hubs and a field hospital has been reopened in a sports arena.
According to media reports, the situation was particularly serious in the southwestern city of Novi Pazar, where hospitals have reported an overflow of patients and a lack of equipment.
A total of 330 deaths and more than 16,700 infections have been reported since the virus was first detected in Serbia on March 6.
The local Balkan Investigative Reporting Network has accused the government of suppressing the true tally of infections and deaths — claims denied by the government.
Countries across the Balkans are seeing an increase in cases after initial success in reining in their coronavirus outbreaks.
On Monday, Kosovo reinstated nightly curfews in the capital Pristina and three other towns.
‘WOULD NOT COMPLY’: The company’s user data are kept in Singapore and it would not turn the data over to Beijing even if asked, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said Social media app TikTok has distanced itself from Beijing after India banned 59 Chinese apps in the country, according to a correspondence seen by Reuters. In a letter to the Indian government dated on Sunday last week and seen by Reuters on Friday, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said the Chinese government has never requested user data, nor would the company turn it over if asked. TikTok, which is not available in China, is owned by China’s ByteDance, but has sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience. Along with 58 other Chinese apps, including Tencent
FOX HUNT: To suppress dissent, Chinese living abroad that Xi Jinping sees as threats are told to either return to China or commit suicide, Christopher Wray said Chinese agents have been pursuing hundreds of Chinese nationals living in the US in an effort to force their return, as part of a global campaign against the country’s diaspora, known as Operation Fox Hunt, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday. In a speech about the security threat posed by China, during which he said Beijing’s counterintelligence work was the “greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality,” Wray gave the example of one Fox Hunt target who was given a choice of going back to China or killing themselves. Fox Hunt was launched
‘FIGHT FOR FREEDOM’: Hong Kongers will never bow to Beijing, the advocate said, while the US’ envoy to the territory called China’s new security law a ‘tragedy’ The world must stand in solidarity with Hong Kongers after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on the semi-autonomous territory, advocate Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) said yesterday, vowing to continue campaigning for democracy. Wong, one of the territory’s most prominent young advocates and a figure loathed by Beijing, was speaking outside a court where he and fellow advocates are being prosecuted for involvement in last year’s pro-democracy protests. China last week enacted sweeping security legislation for the restless territory, banning acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. The legislation has sent a wave of fear through the territory, and criminalized dissenting
A squad of gun-toting police officers patrolled Myanmar’s sacred site of Bagan under the cover of night, taking on plunderers snatching relics from temples forsaken by tourists due to COVID-19 restrictions. Each evening as dusk falls, about 100 officers fan out across the plain of Bagan covering 50km2, sweeping flashlights over the crumbling monuments to scour for intruders. “Our security forces are patrolling day and night,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Sein Win told reporters. “We have it under control for the moment, but it’s a challenge.” The central Burmese city is strewn with more than 3,500 ancient monuments — stupas, temples, murals and sculptures