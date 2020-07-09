Among a record 11 parties set to contest Singapore’s election tomorrow, there has been virtual silence on one of the conservative city-state’s most controversial issues: gay rights.
Advocacy groups have stepped up awareness campaigns with scorecards for politicians and online rallies in the past few weeks over what they see as everyday discrimination that stems from a rarely used, colonial-era law banning sex between men.
However, for some gay Singaporeans, casting their vote in the mandatory ballot would serve as a reminder that they have few political allies on one of the issues that matters most to them.
Photo: Reuters
“It’s a non-topic with the parties, the choices we have,” said Victor Ong, a 44-year-old Singaporean who lives with his British husband, Harry, whom he married four years ago in London. “As much as I want to make my decision based on their stance on that, there isn’t any material to work with.”
Ong’s marriage is not recognized in Singapore, meaning that the couple are not eligible for some benefits, such as housing and taxes.
They also said that they avoid public displays of affection due to worries about social norms shaped by Section 377A of Singapore’s Penal Code, which effectively criminalizes them.
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) has previously called the law an “uneasy compromise,” as society “is not that liberal on these matters.”
There is no mention of gay rights or Section 377A in the manifesto of his People’s Action Party, which has ruled Singapore since independence in 1965 and is widely expected to be returned to power — or that of any other party in the election.
Of the four main parties contesting, only the new Progress Singapore Party responded to a request for comment.
A spokesman said that the party did not object to removing criminal punishment for homosexuals, but that the debate over Section 377A was a “proxy combat zone” for other issues, such as family structures and marriage.
However, advocacy groups do sense a growing awareness around the issue, especially after India repealed a similar law in 2018.
“That tacit acceptance of the status quo is giving way to a sense of frustration amongst the younger voters,” said Clement Tan of Pink Dot SG, which last month hosted an online rally for Singapore’s LGBTQ community.
An ally has emerged in Lee Hsien Yang (李顯揚) — the prime minister’s estranged brother and son of the city-state’s modern-day founder, Lee Kuan Yew (李光耀) — who has become a vocal critic of the government in the run-up to the vote.
“The tidal wave against discrimination on sexual orientation has swept across the world,” Lee Hsien Yang, whose son is gay and married overseas, told reporters. “The British, from whom we ‘inherited’ 377A, have repealed it decades ago. A repeal merely decriminalizes and ends this discrimination.”
Nearly 70 countries around the world criminalize gay sex, mainly in Africa and the Middle East.
Rights group Sayoni changed tack ahead of this election. With parties mum on the issue, it decided to score individual politicians on their LGBTQ stance by reviewing public comments that they had made and ranking them from A to F.
Ong said that he would vote based on “basic needs,” but he hopes that the future would bring change from a younger generation more supportive of gay rights.
“We are sons and daughters of Singapore, whether we are gay or straight, and to vote, I think it should be accounted for,” Ong added.
‘WOULD NOT COMPLY’: The company’s user data are kept in Singapore and it would not turn the data over to Beijing even if asked, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said Social media app TikTok has distanced itself from Beijing after India banned 59 Chinese apps in the country, according to a correspondence seen by Reuters. In a letter to the Indian government dated on Sunday last week and seen by Reuters on Friday, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said the Chinese government has never requested user data, nor would the company turn it over if asked. TikTok, which is not available in China, is owned by China’s ByteDance, but has sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience. Along with 58 other Chinese apps, including Tencent
FOX HUNT: To suppress dissent, Chinese living abroad that Xi Jinping sees as threats are told to either return to China or commit suicide, Christopher Wray said Chinese agents have been pursuing hundreds of Chinese nationals living in the US in an effort to force their return, as part of a global campaign against the country’s diaspora, known as Operation Fox Hunt, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday. In a speech about the security threat posed by China, during which he said Beijing’s counterintelligence work was the “greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality,” Wray gave the example of one Fox Hunt target who was given a choice of going back to China or killing themselves. Fox Hunt was launched
‘FIGHT FOR FREEDOM’: Hong Kongers will never bow to Beijing, the advocate said, while the US’ envoy to the territory called China’s new security law a ‘tragedy’ The world must stand in solidarity with Hong Kongers after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on the semi-autonomous territory, advocate Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) said yesterday, vowing to continue campaigning for democracy. Wong, one of the territory’s most prominent young advocates and a figure loathed by Beijing, was speaking outside a court where he and fellow advocates are being prosecuted for involvement in last year’s pro-democracy protests. China last week enacted sweeping security legislation for the restless territory, banning acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. The legislation has sent a wave of fear through the territory, and criminalized dissenting
A squad of gun-toting police officers patrolled Myanmar’s sacred site of Bagan under the cover of night, taking on plunderers snatching relics from temples forsaken by tourists due to COVID-19 restrictions. Each evening as dusk falls, about 100 officers fan out across the plain of Bagan covering 50km2, sweeping flashlights over the crumbling monuments to scour for intruders. “Our security forces are patrolling day and night,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Sein Win told reporters. “We have it under control for the moment, but it’s a challenge.” The central Burmese city is strewn with more than 3,500 ancient monuments — stupas, temples, murals and sculptures