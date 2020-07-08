Puerto Rico yesterday braced for potential political upheaval after the US territory’s governor denied allegations of obstruction of justice, while the main opposition party demanded she be investigated and hinted at a possible impeachment process.
In a brief statement issued late on Monday, Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez for the first time acknowledged an alleged investigation that the island’s Department of Justice is supposedly conducting against her, saying that she was never told about any investigation.
Vazquez also denied recently firing former justice secretary Dennise Longo on Friday in alleged retribution.
Photo: AFP
The details of the alleged investigation were not immediately known.
Vazquez promised to speak further on the issue yesterday.
“I will share all details up front as I’ve done my whole career. With the truth,” she said.
The governor released the statement hours after an incident at the Puerto Rico Office of the Special Independent Prosecutor’s Panel.
Nydia Cotto, a former judge who serves as the panel’s president, told reporters that someone from the Department of Justice was about to drop off files on Monday related to six cases slated for investigation, but abruptly left after receiving a call from an unidentified person at the department.
“That has never happened before,” she said.
Cotto declined to identify the people named in those cases or share any other details, saying they were confidential.
New Puerto Rican Secretary of Justice Wandymar Burgos said in a statement that she had requested the documents on the six cases, because she had just found out about them on Monday and needed to know what they were about.
“Let it be abundantly clear to all the people of Puerto Rico that all investigations of merit will be carried out to the last consequence, regardless of the person involved,” she said.
Before the governor released her statement, the opposition Popular Democratic Party held a news conference to announce a request for a legislative investigation into the allegations of obstruction of justice.
It was not immediately clear if the leader of Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives, who is a member of Vazquez’s party, would grant permission for such an investigation.
Vazquez served as Puerto Rico’s justice secretary before the island’s Supreme Court ruled that she should be sworn in as governor following former governor Ricardo Rossello’s decision to step down nearly a year ago following massive protests.
The onset of summer has sparked a rise in incidents of “mask rage” in South Korea as more hot and bothered commuters either refuse to wear face coverings or leave parts of their faces exposed. In South Korea, Japan and other countries in East Asia, widespread mask wearing has been cited as one possible explanation for the region’s relative success in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control. South Korea, one of the first countries outside China to be affected by the virus, flattened the coronavirus curve in April, although it is now struggling with dozens of daily cases, mainly in and around
‘WOULD NOT COMPLY’: The company’s user data are kept in Singapore and it would not turn the data over to Beijing even if asked, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said Social media app TikTok has distanced itself from Beijing after India banned 59 Chinese apps in the country, according to a correspondence seen by Reuters. In a letter to the Indian government dated on Sunday last week and seen by Reuters on Friday, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said the Chinese government has never requested user data, nor would the company turn it over if asked. TikTok, which is not available in China, is owned by China’s ByteDance, but has sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience. Along with 58 other Chinese apps, including Tencent
‘FIGHT FOR FREEDOM’: Hong Kongers will never bow to Beijing, the advocate said, while the US’ envoy to the territory called China’s new security law a ‘tragedy’ The world must stand in solidarity with Hong Kongers after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on the semi-autonomous territory, advocate Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) said yesterday, vowing to continue campaigning for democracy. Wong, one of the territory’s most prominent young advocates and a figure loathed by Beijing, was speaking outside a court where he and fellow advocates are being prosecuted for involvement in last year’s pro-democracy protests. China last week enacted sweeping security legislation for the restless territory, banning acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. The legislation has sent a wave of fear through the territory, and criminalized dissenting
CHANGING PERCEPTIONS: In its tender, the Hong Kong administration said that it had failed to ‘mobilise the community to support law enforcement actions’ The Hong Kong government has agreed to pay millions of pounds to a discreet London-based PR firm to counter coverage of the territory in the international media. Consulum, which has also represented Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was on Monday awarded the ￡5 million (US$6.2 million) one-year contract to improve Hong Kong’s reputation — the same day that China passed national security legislation targeting the territory. The Mayfair-based PR business was founded by Tim Ryan and Matthew Gunther Bushell, two former employees of Bell Pottinger, an agency that has been criticized for representing some governments and leaders that other businesses