Puerto Rico’s governor under fire

QUESTIONS RAISED: The island’s main opposition Popular Democratic Party has called for a legislative investigation into allegations of obstruction of justice

AP, SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico





Puerto Rico yesterday braced for potential political upheaval after the US territory’s governor denied allegations of obstruction of justice, while the main opposition party demanded she be investigated and hinted at a possible impeachment process.

In a brief statement issued late on Monday, Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez for the first time acknowledged an alleged investigation that the island’s Department of Justice is supposedly conducting against her, saying that she was never told about any investigation.

Vazquez also denied recently firing former justice secretary Dennise Longo on Friday in alleged retribution.

A tourist takes photographs of a couple in front of the Puerto Rican governor’s mansion in San Juan on Tuesday last week. Photo: AFP

The details of the alleged investigation were not immediately known.

Vazquez promised to speak further on the issue yesterday.

“I will share all details up front as I’ve done my whole career. With the truth,” she said.

The governor released the statement hours after an incident at the Puerto Rico Office of the Special Independent Prosecutor’s Panel.

Nydia Cotto, a former judge who serves as the panel’s president, told reporters that someone from the Department of Justice was about to drop off files on Monday related to six cases slated for investigation, but abruptly left after receiving a call from an unidentified person at the department.

“That has never happened before,” she said.

Cotto declined to identify the people named in those cases or share any other details, saying they were confidential.

New Puerto Rican Secretary of Justice Wandymar Burgos said in a statement that she had requested the documents on the six cases, because she had just found out about them on Monday and needed to know what they were about.

“Let it be abundantly clear to all the people of Puerto Rico that all investigations of merit will be carried out to the last consequence, regardless of the person involved,” she said.

Before the governor released her statement, the opposition Popular Democratic Party held a news conference to announce a request for a legislative investigation into the allegations of obstruction of justice.

It was not immediately clear if the leader of Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives, who is a member of Vazquez’s party, would grant permission for such an investigation.

Vazquez served as Puerto Rico’s justice secretary before the island’s Supreme Court ruled that she should be sworn in as governor following former governor Ricardo Rossello’s decision to step down nearly a year ago following massive protests.