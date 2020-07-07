Developers abort contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline

AP, RICHMOND, Virginia





The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline on Sunday announced that they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project, citing delays and increasing cost uncertainty.

Despite a victory last month at the US Supreme Court over a critical permit, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy said in a news release that “recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated delays” for the US$8 billion project designed to cross West Virginia and Virginia into North Carolina.

“This announcement reflects the increasing legal uncertainty that overhangs large-scale energy and industrial infrastructure development in the United States. Until these issues are resolved, the ability to satisfy the country’s energy needs will be significantly challenged,” Dominion chief executive officer Tom Farrell and Duke chief executive officer Lynn Good said in a joint statement.

Activist groups on Feb. 24 protest in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington as oral arguments are heard in a suit against the US Forest Service and Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC by the Cowpasture River Preservation Association. Photo: AFP

The project announced in 2014 has drawn fierce opposition from a coalition of landowners, activists and environmental advocates, who say that it would damage pristine landscapes and harm wildlife. They also question whether there is sufficient need for the gas it would carry and say that it would further encourage the use of a fossil fuel at a time when climate change makes a shift to renewable energy imperative.

Legal challenges brought by environmental groups prompted the dismissal or suspension of numerous permits and led to an extended delay in construction. The project was years behind schedule and the anticipated cost had ballooned from the original estimate of US$4.5 billion to US$5 billion.

Reactions poured in from the project’s opponents, who lauded the decision to cancel it.

“Its effective defeat today is a huge victory for Virginia’s environment, for environmental justice, and a testament to the power of grassroots action, the hundreds of driven, determined, frontline advocates who never stopped fighting this misguided project,” Virginia League of Conservation Voters executive director Michael Town said.

The project’s supporters said that the pipeline would create jobs, help aid the transition away from coal and lower energy costs for consumers.

Economic development officials in distressed parts of the three states it would run through had hoped that the greater availability of natural gas would help draw heavy manufacturing companies.

“Unfortunately, today’s announcement detrimentally impacts the commonwealth’s access to affordable, reliable energy,” the Virginia Chamber of Commerce said in a statement. “It also demonstrates the significant regulatory burdens businesses must deal with in order to operate.”