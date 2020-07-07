At least two wanted for shooting of girl in Atlanta

AP, ATLANTA, Georgia





The shooting death of an eight-year-old girl in Atlanta has prompted a US$10,000 reward for information as authorities search for at least two people who opened fire on the car she was riding in near a flashpoint of recent protests.

Police identified the girl killed on Saturday night as Secoriea Turner.

The developments came as police investigated another deadly shooting in the area late on Sunday, meters away from where Secoriea was shot, news outlets reported.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were injured.

A few hours before that shooting, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for justice in Secoriea’s death during an emotional news conference with the girl’s mother.

“You shot and killed a baby, and there was not just one shooter, there were at least two shooters,” Bottoms said.

“They say black lives matter,” local TV station WSB-TV 2 quoted her father as saying. “You killed your own this time. You killed a child. She didn’t do nothing to nobody.”

The shooting happened near the Wendy’s restaurant where a black man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed by a white police officer on June 12. The fast-food outlet was later burned, and the area has since become a site for frequent demonstrations against police brutality.

Secoriea was in the car with her mother and another adult when the driver attempted to drive through illegally placed barricades to get to a parking lot in the area, authorities said.

A group of armed people had blocked the entrance.

Police said in a statement that someone in the group opened fire on the vehicle, striking it multiple times and hitting Secoriea.

The driver took Secoriea to Atlanta Medical Center, but she did not survive. Police were seeking help from the public to identify those involved and released a wanted poster announcing the US$10,000 reward.

Bottoms urged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

“An eight-year-old girl was killed last night because her mother was riding down the street,” Bottoms said. “If Secoriea was not safe last night, none of us are safe.”

The city’s 911 system was flooded with calls on Saturday night, Bottoms said, adding that protesters had damaged Georgia State Patrol headquarters in Atlanta in a separate incident early on Sunday.

Before the shooting on Sunday, Atlanta police had said that two other people, in addition to Secoriea, were killed and more than 20 people were injured in incidents involving gunfire and violence over the Independence Day long holiday weekend.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg