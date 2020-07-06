World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

South prepares for flooding

A wide area in the south of the country yesterday braced for more seasonal rains and flooding, which state media said has already left more than 120 people dead or missing this year. The National Meteorological Center raised the weather alert to yellow yesterday morning, the third-highest of four warning levels, for more than half a dozen provinces and the cities of Shanghai and Chongqing. Heavy to torrential rain was forecast through this afternoon. Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed flooded streets and farmland in Anhui Province. In Jiangxi Province more than 8,000 people have been evacuated and 54 houses have collapsed after rainstorms over the past few days, the network said.

MALAYSIA

Alliance wins by-election

The alliance that former prime minister Najib Razak once led secured a victory at the first by-election since the country was plunged into political turmoil in February. The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate received 13,872 votes at the Chini polls to win a seat in the state assembly of Pahang. That is 10 times more than the other two combined, including one backed by Mahathir Mohamad, who ousted Najib two years ago, but stepped down as prime minister earlier this year. BN is again part of the ruling coalition after it backed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to succeed Mahathir. “I’m convinced that these by-elections clearly provide evidence that BN is not only still relevant but also has a bright future,” BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said yesterday.

SPAIN

Catalonia confines 200,000

The northeastern region of Catalonia on Saturday reimposed restrictions on more than 200,000 people following several new COVID-19 outbreaks. Residents in Segria would not be able to leave the area from 12pm on Saturday, but they would not have to stay at home. “We’ve decided to confine Segria due to data that confirm too significant a growth in the number of COVID-19 infections,” Catalan President Quim Torra told a news conference. Catalonia is one of the hardest-hit parts of the country, with a total of 72,860 novel coronavirus cases, regional health ministry data released on Friday showed. Spain has reported 250,545 cases and 28,385 deaths.

IRAQ

Rocket misses Green Zone

A rocket fired toward Baghdad’s Green Zone, which hosts the US and other embassies, fell just short, damaging a home and injuring a child early yesterday, the Iraqi military said. Security forces at the same time stopped another Katyusha rocket from being launched at Taji military air base north of Baghdad, which hosts US troops, a military statement added. The military gave no further details. US officials blame Iran-backed militia for regular rocket attacks on US facilities in the country. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility.

SYRIA

More than 50 die in clashes

Clashes between Russia-backed regime forces and the Islamic State group have killed more than 50 fighters on both sides in two days, a Britain-based war monitor said on Saturday. Fighting and Russian air strikes in the central desert province of Homs, which began late on Thursday, claimed the lives of 20 pro-government fighters and 31 militants, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. “The fighting started in the night of Thursday to Friday with a jihadist assault on regime positions” near the town of al-Sukhna, observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said.