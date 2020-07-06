CHINA
South prepares for flooding
A wide area in the south of the country yesterday braced for more seasonal rains and flooding, which state media said has already left more than 120 people dead or missing this year. The National Meteorological Center raised the weather alert to yellow yesterday morning, the third-highest of four warning levels, for more than half a dozen provinces and the cities of Shanghai and Chongqing. Heavy to torrential rain was forecast through this afternoon. Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed flooded streets and farmland in Anhui Province. In Jiangxi Province more than 8,000 people have been evacuated and 54 houses have collapsed after rainstorms over the past few days, the network said.
MALAYSIA
Alliance wins by-election
The alliance that former prime minister Najib Razak once led secured a victory at the first by-election since the country was plunged into political turmoil in February. The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate received 13,872 votes at the Chini polls to win a seat in the state assembly of Pahang. That is 10 times more than the other two combined, including one backed by Mahathir Mohamad, who ousted Najib two years ago, but stepped down as prime minister earlier this year. BN is again part of the ruling coalition after it backed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to succeed Mahathir. “I’m convinced that these by-elections clearly provide evidence that BN is not only still relevant but also has a bright future,” BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said yesterday.
SPAIN
Catalonia confines 200,000
The northeastern region of Catalonia on Saturday reimposed restrictions on more than 200,000 people following several new COVID-19 outbreaks. Residents in Segria would not be able to leave the area from 12pm on Saturday, but they would not have to stay at home. “We’ve decided to confine Segria due to data that confirm too significant a growth in the number of COVID-19 infections,” Catalan President Quim Torra told a news conference. Catalonia is one of the hardest-hit parts of the country, with a total of 72,860 novel coronavirus cases, regional health ministry data released on Friday showed. Spain has reported 250,545 cases and 28,385 deaths.
IRAQ
Rocket misses Green Zone
A rocket fired toward Baghdad’s Green Zone, which hosts the US and other embassies, fell just short, damaging a home and injuring a child early yesterday, the Iraqi military said. Security forces at the same time stopped another Katyusha rocket from being launched at Taji military air base north of Baghdad, which hosts US troops, a military statement added. The military gave no further details. US officials blame Iran-backed militia for regular rocket attacks on US facilities in the country. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility.
SYRIA
More than 50 die in clashes
Clashes between Russia-backed regime forces and the Islamic State group have killed more than 50 fighters on both sides in two days, a Britain-based war monitor said on Saturday. Fighting and Russian air strikes in the central desert province of Homs, which began late on Thursday, claimed the lives of 20 pro-government fighters and 31 militants, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. “The fighting started in the night of Thursday to Friday with a jihadist assault on regime positions” near the town of al-Sukhna, observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said.
Japan said it opposed changes to the G7 nations as it pushed back against a reform plan by US President Donald Trump that would have rival South Korea this year join in an expanded meeting. Tokyo has told the US it stands against South Korea’s participation on the grounds of differences in policy on China and North Korea, Kyodo News reported this weekend, citing more than one source related to Japanese and US diplomacy. Japan also wants to maintain its status as the only Asian country in the group, the news agency added. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga yesterday told reporters that
The onset of summer has sparked a rise in incidents of “mask rage” in South Korea as more hot and bothered commuters either refuse to wear face coverings or leave parts of their faces exposed. In South Korea, Japan and other countries in East Asia, widespread mask wearing has been cited as one possible explanation for the region’s relative success in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control. South Korea, one of the first countries outside China to be affected by the virus, flattened the coronavirus curve in April, although it is now struggling with dozens of daily cases, mainly in and around
‘WOULD NOT COMPLY’: The company’s user data are kept in Singapore and it would not turn the data over to Beijing even if asked, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said Social media app TikTok has distanced itself from Beijing after India banned 59 Chinese apps in the country, according to a correspondence seen by Reuters. In a letter to the Indian government dated on Sunday last week and seen by Reuters on Friday, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said the Chinese government has never requested user data, nor would the company turn it over if asked. TikTok, which is not available in China, is owned by China’s ByteDance, but has sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience. Along with 58 other Chinese apps, including Tencent
PLAYING THE VICTIM? A Chinese spokesman sent a statement to Australian media saying that Beijing had ‘irrefutable’ evidence of Canberra’s widescale espionage Australia yesterday unveiled the “largest-ever” boost in cybersecurity spending, days after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke out about a wave of state-sponsored attacks suspected to have been carried out by China. Morrison and government officials said the country would spend an additional A$1.35 billion (US$928 million) on cybersecurity, about a 10 percent hike, taking the budget for the next decade to A$15 billion. The largest chunk of the new money would help create 500 jobs within the Australian Signals Directorate, the government’s communications intelligence agency. Morrison on June 19 said that a “state-based actor” was targeting a host of