India has reported another record 24-hour jump in COVID-19 cases as the WHO cautioned against the country’s plans to release a vaccine by next month.
The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare yesterday added 24,850 confirmed cases, bringing the nationwide total to 673,165, making India the fourth-hardest hit country in the world behind the US, Brazil and Russia.
India’s death toll rose to 19,268.
The Indian Council of Medical Research, the agency leading the country’s COVID-19 response, last week said that it had set Aug. 15 — India’s independence day — as a target for developing a COVID-19 vaccine and asked clinical trial investigators to enroll participants by tomorrow.
WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Saturday said in an interview with India’s online newspaper The Wire that more realistically, some phase 1 results would be available by next month “if all goes according to plan.”
As for other regions in the Asia-Pacific, the hard-hit Australian state of Victoria has recorded 74 new COVID-19 cases after announcing a record 108 new infections on Saturday.
That increase resulted in Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announcing a lockdown of nine inner-city public housing blocks containing 3,000 people, where 27 cases have been detected.
Police are guarding every entrance of the housing estates and residents are not allowed to leave their homes for any reason.
Andrews said that the residents would have their rent waived for the next two weeks and would receive one-off hardship payments of A$750 to A$1,500 (US$521 to US$1,042).
The government said it would arrange the delivery of food and medical supplies to all homes.
Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone called for a temporary halt to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the country after the surge in Victoria.
South Korea has recorded 60-plus COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day as the virus spread beyond greater Seoul.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said yesterday that it has confirmed 61 additional cases, bringing the national total to 13,091.
The death toll remains the same at 283.
Forty-three of the newly reported cases were locally infected, while the other 18 were linked to international arrivals, the agency said.
Forty-one of the 43 cases were either from the Seoul metropolitan area or two central cities, Gwangju and Daejeon, it said.
China yesterday reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the previous 24-hour period, as a recent outbreak in Beijing appeared to have largely run its course.
The Chinese capital had two new cases, the seventh straight day of single-digit increases.
Authorities have confirmed 334 infections during the outbreak, which was detected about three weeks ago and is the largest in the country since March. No one has died, although a few people were reported to be in a critical condition.
“The situation ... keeps improving and is completely controllable,” Beijing city spokesman Xu Hejian (徐鶴健) told a news conference on Saturday.
The six cases outside Beijing were people arriving from abroad.
Japan said it opposed changes to the G7 nations as it pushed back against a reform plan by US President Donald Trump that would have rival South Korea this year join in an expanded meeting. Tokyo has told the US it stands against South Korea’s participation on the grounds of differences in policy on China and North Korea, Kyodo News reported this weekend, citing more than one source related to Japanese and US diplomacy. Japan also wants to maintain its status as the only Asian country in the group, the news agency added. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga yesterday told reporters that
The onset of summer has sparked a rise in incidents of “mask rage” in South Korea as more hot and bothered commuters either refuse to wear face coverings or leave parts of their faces exposed. In South Korea, Japan and other countries in East Asia, widespread mask wearing has been cited as one possible explanation for the region’s relative success in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control. South Korea, one of the first countries outside China to be affected by the virus, flattened the coronavirus curve in April, although it is now struggling with dozens of daily cases, mainly in and around
‘WOULD NOT COMPLY’: The company’s user data are kept in Singapore and it would not turn the data over to Beijing even if asked, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said Social media app TikTok has distanced itself from Beijing after India banned 59 Chinese apps in the country, according to a correspondence seen by Reuters. In a letter to the Indian government dated on Sunday last week and seen by Reuters on Friday, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said the Chinese government has never requested user data, nor would the company turn it over if asked. TikTok, which is not available in China, is owned by China’s ByteDance, but has sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience. Along with 58 other Chinese apps, including Tencent
PLAYING THE VICTIM? A Chinese spokesman sent a statement to Australian media saying that Beijing had ‘irrefutable’ evidence of Canberra’s widescale espionage Australia yesterday unveiled the “largest-ever” boost in cybersecurity spending, days after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke out about a wave of state-sponsored attacks suspected to have been carried out by China. Morrison and government officials said the country would spend an additional A$1.35 billion (US$928 million) on cybersecurity, about a 10 percent hike, taking the budget for the next decade to A$15 billion. The largest chunk of the new money would help create 500 jobs within the Australian Signals Directorate, the government’s communications intelligence agency. Morrison on June 19 said that a “state-based actor” was targeting a host of