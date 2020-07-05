World News Quick Take

Agencies





HONG KONG

Canada’s move condemned

Senior officials yesterday said they were “very disappointed” at Canada’s decision to suspend its extradition treaty with the territory and again slammed Washington for “interfering” in its affairs. Beijing imposed new national security legislation on the territory, despite protests from residents and Western nations, setting the territory on a more authoritarian track. “The Canadian government needs to explain to the rule of law, and explain to the world, why it allows fugitives not to bear their legal responsibilities,” Secretary for Security John Lee (李家超) told a radio program. Lee said he was very disappointed and that he strongly opposed Canada’s move, as it let politics override the rule of law. The comments followed Canada’s statement on Friday that it was suspending the treaty with the territory in the wake of the new legislation and could boost immigration from the territory.

CHINA

New donation rules mulled

The government is planning changes in its organ donation rules to tackle a shortage of donors and curb illicit harvesting after it stopped taking tissue from executed prisoners five years ago. The draft rules published on Wednesday by the National Health Commission allow people to donate the organs of relatives who have died. They also make it illegal to take organs from living minors as the country tries to stamp out child trafficking for harvesting. The draft law is available for public comment until the end of the month and no timeline has been set for debate or adoption by the legislature.

TURKEY

Factory blast kills four

Four people were killed and about 100 injured in an explosion that rocked a fireworks factory in the country’s northwest on Friday, Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said. The government’s disaster agency called the explosion an “industrial accident” in Sakarya Province. “As of right now, four people have died ... and 97 people injured were taken to hospital,” Koca said. Sixteen of them were swiftly discharged from hospital, he added. Minister of the Interior Suleyman Soylu said three factory workers were still missing, adding that the resultant fire had been brought under control.

ETHIOPIA

Prime minister alleges plot

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday said that the killing of a popular singer and subsequent violence that has left nearly 100 dead this week represented “coordinated attempts” to destabilize the country. “Those external and internal forces who were not successful with the Great Ethiopia Renaissance Dam issue have tried their utmost efforts to create chaos at this time,” he said, alluding to tensions with Egypt over the construction of a large hydropower dam. Singer Hachalu Hundessa, a member of the Oromo ethnic group, the country’s largest, was shot dead in the capital, Addis Ababa, on Monday night.

SOMALIA

Explosions rock two cities

Explosions yesterday rocked two of the country’s largest cities as a suicide car bomb detonated near the port in the capital, Mogadishu, and a land mine exploded in a restaurant on the outskirts of Baidoa, killing four people. Ali Abdullahi, an official with the southwestern regional state, told reporters that the mine was detonated by remote control as people were dining during the morning rush. Several others were wounded, he said.