HONG KONG
Canada’s move condemned
Senior officials yesterday said they were “very disappointed” at Canada’s decision to suspend its extradition treaty with the territory and again slammed Washington for “interfering” in its affairs. Beijing imposed new national security legislation on the territory, despite protests from residents and Western nations, setting the territory on a more authoritarian track. “The Canadian government needs to explain to the rule of law, and explain to the world, why it allows fugitives not to bear their legal responsibilities,” Secretary for Security John Lee (李家超) told a radio program. Lee said he was very disappointed and that he strongly opposed Canada’s move, as it let politics override the rule of law. The comments followed Canada’s statement on Friday that it was suspending the treaty with the territory in the wake of the new legislation and could boost immigration from the territory.
CHINA
New donation rules mulled
The government is planning changes in its organ donation rules to tackle a shortage of donors and curb illicit harvesting after it stopped taking tissue from executed prisoners five years ago. The draft rules published on Wednesday by the National Health Commission allow people to donate the organs of relatives who have died. They also make it illegal to take organs from living minors as the country tries to stamp out child trafficking for harvesting. The draft law is available for public comment until the end of the month and no timeline has been set for debate or adoption by the legislature.
TURKEY
Factory blast kills four
Four people were killed and about 100 injured in an explosion that rocked a fireworks factory in the country’s northwest on Friday, Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said. The government’s disaster agency called the explosion an “industrial accident” in Sakarya Province. “As of right now, four people have died ... and 97 people injured were taken to hospital,” Koca said. Sixteen of them were swiftly discharged from hospital, he added. Minister of the Interior Suleyman Soylu said three factory workers were still missing, adding that the resultant fire had been brought under control.
ETHIOPIA
Prime minister alleges plot
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday said that the killing of a popular singer and subsequent violence that has left nearly 100 dead this week represented “coordinated attempts” to destabilize the country. “Those external and internal forces who were not successful with the Great Ethiopia Renaissance Dam issue have tried their utmost efforts to create chaos at this time,” he said, alluding to tensions with Egypt over the construction of a large hydropower dam. Singer Hachalu Hundessa, a member of the Oromo ethnic group, the country’s largest, was shot dead in the capital, Addis Ababa, on Monday night.
SOMALIA
Explosions rock two cities
Explosions yesterday rocked two of the country’s largest cities as a suicide car bomb detonated near the port in the capital, Mogadishu, and a land mine exploded in a restaurant on the outskirts of Baidoa, killing four people. Ali Abdullahi, an official with the southwestern regional state, told reporters that the mine was detonated by remote control as people were dining during the morning rush. Several others were wounded, he said.
TARNISHED LEGACY: Woodrow Wilson served as the university’s president before becoming the US’ 28th leader, but his racism was ‘significant and consequential’ Princeton University is removing former US president Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public policy school and one of its residential colleges after trustees concluded that the 28th president’s “racist thinking and policies” made him “an inappropriate namesake.” The Ivy League school’s trustees made the decision on Friday, according to a statement on Saturday. It comes at a time of widespread rethinking of the US’ racial legacy. The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, energized by a series of high-profile deaths of black Americans, has resulted in the removal of Confederate monuments, flags and symbols of racism across the US. Deleting Wilson’s name at Princeton
‘FULLY ENCLOSED’: Residents of Anxin County would be confined to their homes and would only be allowed out once a day to buy necessities such as food and medicine China yesterday imposed a strict lockdown on nearly half a million people near the capital to contain a fresh COVID-19 cluster as authorities warned the outbreak was still “severe and complicated.” After China largely brought the virus under control, hundreds have been infected in Beijing and cases have emerged in Hebei Province. Health officials said that Anxin County — about 150km from Beijing — would be “fully enclosed and controlled,” the same strict measures imposed at the height of the pandemic in the city of Wuhan earlier this year. Only one person from each family would be allowed to go out once a
Japan said it opposed changes to the G7 nations as it pushed back against a reform plan by US President Donald Trump that would have rival South Korea this year join in an expanded meeting. Tokyo has told the US it stands against South Korea’s participation on the grounds of differences in policy on China and North Korea, Kyodo News reported this weekend, citing more than one source related to Japanese and US diplomacy. Japan also wants to maintain its status as the only Asian country in the group, the news agency added. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga yesterday told reporters that
The onset of summer has sparked a rise in incidents of “mask rage” in South Korea as more hot and bothered commuters either refuse to wear face coverings or leave parts of their faces exposed. In South Korea, Japan and other countries in East Asia, widespread mask wearing has been cited as one possible explanation for the region’s relative success in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control. South Korea, one of the first countries outside China to be affected by the virus, flattened the coronavirus curve in April, although it is now struggling with dozens of daily cases, mainly in and around