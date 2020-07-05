The Louvre in Paris, the world’s most-visited museum and home to the Mona Lisa, is to reopen tomorrow, but with COVID-19 restrictions in place and parts of the complex closed to visitors.
The Louvre has been closed since March 13 and this has already led “to losses of over 40 million euros [US$45 million],” its director Jean-Luc Martinez said.
Among more than 10 million visitors in 2018, almost three-quarters were tourists.
Photo: AFP
“We have lost 80 percent of our public. Seventy-five percent of our visitors were foreigners,” Martinez said. “We will at best see 20 to 30 percent of our numbers recorded last summer — between 4,000 and 10,000 visitors daily at the most,” he said.
Visitors will have to wear masks, there will be no snacks or cloakrooms available and the public will have to follow a guided path through the museum.
Positions have been marked in front of the Mona Lisa — where tourists routinely pose for selfies — to ensure social distancing.
France contributes 100 million euros to the Louvre’s 250 million euro annual budget and the museum must make up the rest, experts have said.
Seventy percent of the museum’s public areas — or 45,000m2 — would be open to the public.
After the success of its blockbuster Leonardo da Vinci exhibition, which closed earlier this year, the Louvre said its two exhibitions that had been scheduled for spring would instead take place in the autumn.
These are on Italian sculpture from Donatello to Michelangelo and the renaissance German master Albrecht Altdorfer.
The Louvre has upped its virtual presence during the lockdown and said it was now the most-followed museum in the world on Instagram with more than 4 million followers.
Martinez is planning a revamp of the museum ahead of 2024, when Paris is to the Olympic Games.
Meanwhile, Mexico’s COVID-19 outbreak rose by about 6,740 newly confirmed cases on Friday for a second straight day, while 654 more deaths raised the country’s total to 29,843.
The number of deaths is the sixth-highest in the world, and Mexico was just a few dozen from overtaking France for the fifth-highest death toll, although its population is about double that of France.
The continued increase in cases and deaths has stalled Mexico’s planned reopening. The northern border state of Nuevo Leon declared a weekend curfew from 10pm to 5am.
Given the spike in cases in the US, several Mexican border states announced that they would establish temperature checks for visitors coming from the US, or require they have hotel reservations or are engaged in some essential business or work activity.
Additional reporting by AP
TARNISHED LEGACY: Woodrow Wilson served as the university’s president before becoming the US’ 28th leader, but his racism was ‘significant and consequential’ Princeton University is removing former US president Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public policy school and one of its residential colleges after trustees concluded that the 28th president’s “racist thinking and policies” made him “an inappropriate namesake.” The Ivy League school’s trustees made the decision on Friday, according to a statement on Saturday. It comes at a time of widespread rethinking of the US’ racial legacy. The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, energized by a series of high-profile deaths of black Americans, has resulted in the removal of Confederate monuments, flags and symbols of racism across the US. Deleting Wilson’s name at Princeton
‘FULLY ENCLOSED’: Residents of Anxin County would be confined to their homes and would only be allowed out once a day to buy necessities such as food and medicine China yesterday imposed a strict lockdown on nearly half a million people near the capital to contain a fresh COVID-19 cluster as authorities warned the outbreak was still “severe and complicated.” After China largely brought the virus under control, hundreds have been infected in Beijing and cases have emerged in Hebei Province. Health officials said that Anxin County — about 150km from Beijing — would be “fully enclosed and controlled,” the same strict measures imposed at the height of the pandemic in the city of Wuhan earlier this year. Only one person from each family would be allowed to go out once a
Japan said it opposed changes to the G7 nations as it pushed back against a reform plan by US President Donald Trump that would have rival South Korea this year join in an expanded meeting. Tokyo has told the US it stands against South Korea’s participation on the grounds of differences in policy on China and North Korea, Kyodo News reported this weekend, citing more than one source related to Japanese and US diplomacy. Japan also wants to maintain its status as the only Asian country in the group, the news agency added. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga yesterday told reporters that
The onset of summer has sparked a rise in incidents of “mask rage” in South Korea as more hot and bothered commuters either refuse to wear face coverings or leave parts of their faces exposed. In South Korea, Japan and other countries in East Asia, widespread mask wearing has been cited as one possible explanation for the region’s relative success in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control. South Korea, one of the first countries outside China to be affected by the virus, flattened the coronavirus curve in April, although it is now struggling with dozens of daily cases, mainly in and around