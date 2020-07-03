AUSTRALIA
Melbourne acts to curb virus
Police yesterday set up suburban checkpoints in new COVID-19 hotspots in Melbourne as authorities struggled to contain new outbreaks in the nation’s second-largest city, even as travel restrictions eased elsewhere. Victoria state reported 77 new cases yesterday, up slightly from the previous day and in line with two weeks of double-digit daily increases, while new infections in most other states stayed at zero or low single digits.
UNITED KINGDOM
Music stars call for support
The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton and Ed Sheeran were among about 1,500 musicians and producers who yesterday urged the government to help the live music business survive the COVID-19 pandemic. In an open letter to Secretary of Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden, the musicians called for a clear time line on when music venues could reopen, as well as support for businesses and jobs.
BRAZIL
Soldiers hand out masks
Soldiers on Wednesday handed out masks to barefooted Yanomami people, including body-painted warriors carrying spears and bows and arrows, on the second day of a military operation to protect isolated tribes from COVID-19. The Yanomami are the last major isolated people in the Amazon rainforest where dozens of indigenous communities have been infected with the latest disease to come from the outside to threaten their existence. Indigenous leaders on Wednesday appealed to the Supreme Court to order the federal government to protect isolated tribes by barring outsiders from reservation lands, and expelling poachers, illegal loggers and wildcat miners said to bring fatal diseases.
IRAN
Incident at nuclear site
An “incident” yesterday damaged a building under construction near the underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, though it did not affect its centrifuge operations or cause any release of radiation, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said. The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency quoted the spokesman as saying there was “no need for concern” over the incident. However, there was no previously announced construction work at Natanz, a uranium enrichment center about 250km south of Tehran.
JAPAN
Plastic bag charge imposed
Retailers on Wednesday began charging for plastic bags as part of the government’s efforts to end consumers’ love for packaging. Shops can decide how much to charge customers for the bags, with a common price being ￥3 (about US$0.03). Introducing a nationwide fee “is aimed at prompting people to think twice if a bag is really necessary and helping people to review their lifestyles,” the government said.
IVORY COAST
Bank probe panel named
Former Irish president Mary Robinson is to head a panel investigating African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina, accused by whistle-blowers of corruption, the bank said. Adesina, 60, is the first Nigerian to helm the bank, but a 15-page report earlier this year claimed that under his watch the bank had been tarred by poor governance, impunity, personal enrichment and favoritism. He was cleared by the bank’s ethics committee, but international pressure has mounted for an independent investigation. Robinson is to serve alongside Gambian Chief Justice Hassan Jallow and the World Bank’s integrity vice president.
INDIA
Modi deletes Weibo account
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deleted his account on Sina Weibo as tensions with Beijing continue to simmer over a Himalayan border skirmish that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. Sina Weibo announced the closure of the account late on Wednesday, and the removal comes a few days after New Delhi banned dozens of Chinese apps, including Sina Weibo. “For VIP accounts, Weibo has a more complex procedure to quit, which is why the official process was initiated. For reasons best known to the Chinese, there was great delay in granting this basic permission,” an Indian government source said yesterday. All of Modi’s posts had been deleted except for two showing pictures of him with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). “On Weibo, it is difficult to remove posts with the photo of their president,” the source said.
SOUTH KOREA
Pop star’s ex sent to jail
The ex-boyfriend of K-pop star Goo Hara yesterday was jailed by an appeal court for blackmailing her over sex videos that played a part in her apparent suicide. In 2018, Goo told media that her ex had threatened “to end her entertainment career” by leaking their sex videos. Goo was found dead at her home on Nov. 24 last year, and is believed to have taken her own life after being targeted by abusive online comments following the reports about the videos. Hair stylist Choi Jong-bum was last year convicted of multiple crimes, including blackmail and inflicting injuries, and was given a suspended jail term. He and the prosecution appealed, and the Seoul Central District Court yesterday ordered a heavier sentence, jailing him for a year.
TARNISHED LEGACY: Woodrow Wilson served as the university’s president before becoming the US’ 28th leader, but his racism was ‘significant and consequential’ Princeton University is removing former US president Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public policy school and one of its residential colleges after trustees concluded that the 28th president’s “racist thinking and policies” made him “an inappropriate namesake.” The Ivy League school’s trustees made the decision on Friday, according to a statement on Saturday. It comes at a time of widespread rethinking of the US’ racial legacy. The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, energized by a series of high-profile deaths of black Americans, has resulted in the removal of Confederate monuments, flags and symbols of racism across the US. Deleting Wilson’s name at Princeton
‘FULLY ENCLOSED’: Residents of Anxin County would be confined to their homes and would only be allowed out once a day to buy necessities such as food and medicine China yesterday imposed a strict lockdown on nearly half a million people near the capital to contain a fresh COVID-19 cluster as authorities warned the outbreak was still “severe and complicated.” After China largely brought the virus under control, hundreds have been infected in Beijing and cases have emerged in Hebei Province. Health officials said that Anxin County — about 150km from Beijing — would be “fully enclosed and controlled,” the same strict measures imposed at the height of the pandemic in the city of Wuhan earlier this year. Only one person from each family would be allowed to go out once a
Japan said it opposed changes to the G7 nations as it pushed back against a reform plan by US President Donald Trump that would have rival South Korea this year join in an expanded meeting. Tokyo has told the US it stands against South Korea’s participation on the grounds of differences in policy on China and North Korea, Kyodo News reported this weekend, citing more than one source related to Japanese and US diplomacy. Japan also wants to maintain its status as the only Asian country in the group, the news agency added. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga yesterday told reporters that
‘CHAPITOS’: An ex-DEA agent said the sons of the former cartel head are engaged in a battle for control, with the health of the man temporarily in charge a factor The fight for control of drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s legacy spilled into the open on Thursday after a gun battle between rival Mexican gangs left 16 dead, authorities said. The 16 men, heavily armed and wearing bulletproof vests, died in a six-hour running shootout near the rural town of Tepuche in northwestern Sinaloa province. “A van with seven bodies was located” after an initial clash, while nine bodies were discovered following a second exchange, Sinaloa Minister of Security Cristobal Castaneda told reporters. Castaneda said that Wednesday’s clash near Tepuche, 25km from the capital of Sinaloa, Culiacan, was “part of a struggle