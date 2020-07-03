Virus Outbreak: California shutdowns may scupper Fourth of July celebrations

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Some Californian restaurants on Wednesday shut their doors as new measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic threaten to scupper US Independence Day plans, with beaches closed, fireworks displays scrapped and family reunions put on hold.

Confirmed cases across the US have surged to more than 50,000 a day and the death toll has topped 128,000 ahead of a July 4th weekend shaping up to be like none in recent memory.

Indoor restaurants, bars and movie theaters across much of California were ordered to close for at least three weeks, in a major reversal of the state’s reopening process.

A bartender pours a beer while wearing a mask and face shield amid the COVID-19 pandemic at Slater’s 50/50 in Santa Clarita, California, on Wednesday. (Warning: Excessive consumption of alcohol can damage your health.) Photo: AP

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s order affects 70 percent of the nation’s most populous state, including Los Angeles, where Dodger Stadium is to host COVID-19 testing rather than professional baseball this weekend.

“It’s unfortunate that the city opened up, I think, a little too early,” said Marisol Martinez, waiting in line.

California — with more than 6,000 COVID-19 deaths — was initially praised for its swift pandemic response, but has set new daily case records in the past week after reopening.

Beaches in California as well as Florida, normally packed with sun-seeking vacationers, have been shut down after the coastal states experienced an alarming surge in cases.

Scores of towns and cities across the US have dropped their traditional parades and fireworks displays to avoid bringing together the crowds which spread the virus.

With airline travel considered a risky proposition by many, far fewer families are getting together for the reunions and cookouts that traditionally mark the holiday.

However, not everything has been canceled. US President Donald Trump, who is facing a tough re-election battle in November and is eager to portray a semblance of normalcy, plans to travel to South Dakota today for a fireworks display at the Mount Rushmore monument to four of his predecessors.

The White House said Trump is to also host a “Salute to America” event in Washington on Saturday featuring “music, military demonstrations and flyovers,” and a “spectacular fireworks display over the National Mall.”

Military flyovers would also be held in the skies of Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore, the Pentagon said.

Former US vice president and democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden accused the White House of seeking to “wish this pandemic away.”

“The situation is getting worse and that is because throughout this pandemic, the current administration has failed to listen to the experts and put forth a cohesive, national strategy to get COVID-19 under control,” Biden’s communications director Kate Bedingfield said.